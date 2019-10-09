LandAjob Strengthens Jobs Database to Over 600,000 Active Positions for Companies Seeking Americans with Disabilities

John Bertram, Director of Operations at LandAjob

LandAjob is offering a free and exclusive database of over 600,000 active job openings for individuals with disabilities.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldwide there are over 1 billion people with disabilities and 48.9 million live in the United States. 18.6 million are working. Of those not working, over 10,000 people with disabilities are leveraging LandAjob’s services to find work.

LandAjob is a non-profit, based out of Boston, that helps individuals navigate the world of working with a disability through job resources and job-expense reimbursements across the United States.

“Our mission is to help individuals with disabilities back into the workplace. We’ve strengthened our job resources, internal staff with certified people to help answer questions, increased the amount job-expense reimbursements available, and most particularly, increased our exclusive jobs database to over 600,000 active openings nationwide.” stated John Bertam, Director of Operations for LandAjob.

LandAjob has an exclusive database of over 600,000 active job openings for individuals with disabilities. Additionally, if an individual is hired or is currently working, they may be eligible for up to $13,000 in job-expense reimbursements through the LandAjob program.

Jobs range from entry to executive level. The people who come to use LandAjob’s services have the knowledge, skills, and abilities to compete to fill those roles.

In order to use the LandAjob Jobs Database an individual needs to register at LandAjob.org and will then receive an email with the link to the database so they can start their search.

LandAjob also offers job-expense reimbursements as well. If a person is already working or gets hired, they can be eligible for up to $13,000 in job-expense reimbursements over a 3 to 5 year period. LandAjob offers this service to qualified individuals to augment the cost of going back to work.

LandAjob provides job-expense reimbursements for items such as transportation to and from work, a work computer, medications not covered by insurance, and even daycare. Reimbursements can include anything that helps a person seek, maintain and further employment while earning at least $880 per month can be considered.

Kelley, an individual with a disability, uses the services of LandAjob. She stated, "Thank you again for working with me during my return to work. You have been a godsend. You helped me through the confusion of understanding my earnings and advised me on how to update SSA about my income. LandAjob has made my life a lot easier."

“Most people are skeptical of our mission and think our offering is too good to be true. They can check for themselves and see that we are an Employment Network of the Social Security Administration’s Ticket to Work program. It’s not too good to be true, it’s just too good.” said Michael Sanders, Director of Marketing at LandAjob.

To register for LandAjob and to gain access to the jobs database and to determine eligibility for job-expense reimbursements, visit http://laj.work/JobsDatabase. Registration is free and only takes 3 to 5 minutes to complete.



