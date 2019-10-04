Women's Health Leader and Author Dr. Victoria Mondloch to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just what is it that makes Dr. Victoria Mondloch such a significant and unique influence for women? Is it because she calls herself Doctor Vicki and makes patients feel like they are meeting for coffee with a close friend? Is it because she practices as an independent physician and makes every decision with the patient, putting their needs front and center? Is it because her treatment recommendations are totally research based? Or could it be that she continues to work toward a solution to each patient’s health issues and would never tell a patient ‘I’ve tried ‘A’ and’ B’; since those didn’t work, there is nothing further I can do for you. This amazing doctor, who incorporates an internal medicine approach to her patients over the course of her 30+-year medical career, is influential for all of those reasons--and more.

Doctor Mondloch has made it her personal quest to look at blood work and numbers more deeply, and to empower women with knowledge and understanding—primarily when it comes to balanced (or unbalanced) hormones and the many ways that hormones impact women’s foundational health and energy. Numerous health complaints, Dr. Mondloch says, are summarily dismissed and mistakenly categorized, taking patients down the wrong treatment road with patients not finding the help they need. These same hormones that are out of balance are too often the root cause of the health issue that the patient is having but hormones are not offered as a solution; or if they are asked for by patients, these hormones are wrongfully demonized-- and then the patient feels they have been scolded for trying to advocate for their own health.

“If hormones are so bad, then why does our body make them for 15 to 35 years?” she says. “And why are we naturally equipped with so many hormone receptors in every organ system in our body?” Balanced hormones are the answer to many conditions, Dr Mondloch stresses, from constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, to autoimmune conditions like Diabetes and Hashimoto’s (thyroid) Disease, to the beginning of Breast Cancer and even Dementia. This influential doctor is on a mission to empower as many women as she can with greater knowledge and the key to self-care. One way she is doing so is with her media series, another is through her books. Her 2nd book in her health series, Full Bloom, explores the hormone shifts women go through in their 40’s, 50’s, 60’s and beyond (and how they affect our bodies. When the box of books arrived in the offices, patients started grabbing them immediately, and asking to have their copy autographed.

Dr. Mondloch meets patients in person in her office; however, she will do phone consultations with patients who are unable to travel to her office or may have moved out of the area. She has patients refer their family, friends and loved ones who may be out of state, knowing that she will have the answers to questions that they are not getting answered. Dr. Mondloch can listen to their concerns, recommend bloodwork she feels needs to be drawn; and then send this information (including pertinent research) so that follow-up can be set up to discuss the results and determine any change in direction or new prescriptions needed.

Dr. Mondloch is going to tell us all more about the real key to maintaining health and vitality for today’s women, and also share information and case studies from her book. She says every woman will recognize someone in the stories—and the common struggles women face at different stages of life and the hormone cycle. Her passion is allowing women to find their healthcare voice and to arm them with the information that they need to be as healthy as possible. Isn’t that what healthcare SHOULD be doing?

CUTV News Radio will feature Doctor Victoria Mondloch in interviews with Doug Llewelyn and Jim Masters on Mondays at 2:00 pm EDT, October 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th

