MevoFit Launches Dark Beat: Where Wireless Freedom Meets Powerful Sound

MevoFit Dark Beat Wireless Bluetooth-Headphone MevoFit Dark Beat Z100

NEW DELHI, INDIA, October 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MevoFit today announced the launch of its next generation Bluetooth headphones, Dark Beat Z100 . MevoFit has engineered the Z100 without wires or compromises, so the users can be left alone with their music and nothing else on the way. The custom high end drivers have been engineered to provide extraordinary performance, incredible acoustic experience and superior comfort. With the headphones users will never have to reach for their devices: intuitive controls will help the users switch seamlessly between music and calls with the touch of a button. In addition, the SD card slot allows users to carry their favourite playlists everywhere they go without any hassle. With up to 8 hours of playtime and 100 hours of battery life on standby, the Dark Beat Z100 has a 250mAh battery that allows you to bring your A-game from dawn to dusk. Its powerful dynamic drivers deliver a rhythmic response for the best quality sound no matter the kind of music you’re listening to.The added convenience and smart features to amplify the users’ day include super extra bass at wide frequency range, giving clarity and bass precision. The headphones’ stunning renders featherweight capabilities, allowing users to easily carry the device without feeling consumption of extra space. To add to its additional features - MevoFit has also given the headphones a super sleek 3.5mm jack, so you never have to feel out of touch with your music even if the battery slows you down.Speaking at the launch of the new generation of fitness bands, Ms. Khyati Mahajan, Founder and CEO - MevoFit said, “The MevoFit Dark Beat Z100 is a new flagship series of headphones which were created to provide everything a user would expect from it - and things they never imagined possible. Think of the headphones as a pair of headphones that let you keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants. Or confidently take calls with the most powerful microphone system for a voice pickup.”In addition to the software and hardware solutions, the MevoFit Dark Beat Z100 also simplifies the users’ lives with a sweat resistant, skin friendly mechanics and on-ear earpieces.Pricing and AvailabilityThe ultra-modern MevoFit Dark Beat Z100 is a lightweight, USB charged device headphones with all the features one might find in a conventional set of earphones. The MevoFit Dark Beat Z100 is available on Amazon and MevoFit’s website for INR 2,990.ABOUT THE COMPANYMevoFit is a fitness technology startup of unique apps & web that reward you with merchandise to lose weight and get fit. MevoFit aspires to touch the lifestyle of its users in multiple ways, not just technology but a whole world of fitness incubating services in the physical and non-physical form to shake up and energize the entire fitness ecosystem. In order to make this goal easier Mevolife has developed an all in one health management ecosystem which includes Fitness Apps, Fitness Merchandise, B2B & B2C Service Platforms. Their fitness gear includes Fitness Tracker Bands, Fitness Smartwatches, Gym Bags, Bluetooth Headphones, Fitness Apparels & Sports Sipper.



