Retired Elementary School Teacher Betty Gaddis to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

GRAY, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elementary school teachers have a profound impact on the children they teach.

Betty Gaddis spent 32 years as an elementary teacher with the Knox County Board of Education in Gray and Corbin, Kentucky.

“I just loved every part of teaching,” says Gaddis. “I loved to learn with the kids and I never taught the same way twice.”

Betty Gaddis knew she wanted to be an elementary school teacher from the time she was five years old, and that’s exactly what she did.

“Our school burnt down and consequently the kids from my community were put into a one room classroom or for my first year of school,” recalls Gaddis. “I was amazed at how my teacher could control all the different grades in one room. From then I was just always interested in how to teach.”

Gaddis says watching children grasp new ideas is a joy all on its own.

“I have a lot of respect for small children,” says Gaddis. “That's where it all comes from. I started out teaching seventh grade, but the smaller children always amazed me. You could look in their eyes and see the learning, see them blossom. it's just so formative. The children are getting to know who they are and how they learn and how well they learn and what they like to learn. Everyone is there to learn something new. We're shaping you.

Now retired, she reflects on her career and her dedication to teaching young minds the joy of learning.

“I miss the children and I miss the interaction with the teachers, because it was fun. It was a lot of fun,” says Gaddis. “A classroom is like a family in a lot of ways. I’m proud of the fact that I could reach the children.

CUTV News Radio will feature Betty Gaddis in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on October 8th at 11am EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.