A True Virtosu Signature Collection of Art Prints and Multiples Sale

Virtosu Art Gallery is pleased to announce the sale of A True Virtosu Signature Collection of Prints and Multiples.

At once it is chaos, and at the same time a simple embrace of the loss of boundaries at the portal to new understanding.” — Gheorghe Virtosu

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtosu Art Gallery is pleased to announce the sale of A True Virtosu Signature Collection of Prints and Multiples. The sale includes over 16 titles spanning paintings by Gheorghe Virtosu . The sale of Modern Prints will begin on Thursday, October 10th, and is comprised of premium quality framed art prints 'A true Virtosu Signature' is the line of branded products by Virtosu Art Gallery Fine Art Division comprising limited and open edition works. Each product is branded by a gold plated logo badge and carry an authenticity certificate.Titles:Alexander the Great (2016)Che Guevara (2015)The Christening of Homosexual (2017)Female Samurai Warrior (2017)Flying Man (2017)Geisha (2017)Lovers (2017)Modern Pollination (2016)Pride Parade (2017)Technological Disease (2016)The Century of Dolphins (2017)The Century of Duck (2016)The Crown Holder (2017)The Magician (2016)The Source of Life (2017)Zainab bint Muhammad (2017)About the ArtistA vast and diverse array of vital influences jostle for the viewer's attention in Gheorghe Virtosu creation: from the influence of Eastern philosophy that resonated from the artist's earliest works to the artist's personal experiences of the upheaval of European politics and civilian life under European Union's rule. The works are intimately tied to Virtosu' reckoning of his artistic, political, and cultural environment as he entered his second decade of artistic practice. Virtosu career continues today, his innovative style firmly established him as a master of the abstract art movement and one of most preeminent artists of the 21st century.About Virtosu Art GalleryThe world's leading abstract art gallery. Virtosu Art Gallery is a name and place that speaks of extraordinary art, unparalleled service, and international expertise. Virtosu Art Gallery serves areas of fine and decorative arts, collectibles. Prices range from $200 to over $100 million. Virtosu Art Gallery has a long and successful history conducting private sales for its clients in abstract categories, with emphasis on Modern & Contemporary.

Virtosu Fine Art - A True Virtosu Signature



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.