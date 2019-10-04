European Leadership University Becomes Newest Member of European Association of Institutions in Higher Education

EURASHE is the European Association of Institutions in Higher Education

European Leadership University solidifies its position in the European Higher Education Area with new membership of EURASHE.

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, October 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- European Leadership University has officially become a member of the European Association of Institutions in Higher Education ( EURASHE ). EURASHE is a network of universities, university colleges, and other associations of higher education institutions in 40 countries. EURASHE specifically focuses on institutions with professionally oriented programmes and those engaged in applied or profession-related research.The membership gives universities and other institutions direct representation towards policy-makers, as EURASHE defends the interests of the members on regional and national levels. Members come together in working groups and EURASHE events to further promote and innovate professional education.With its competency-based education model, European Leadership University strives towards the employability of its students. Offering programmes in the most on-demand professions like Data Science and Cyber Security, the university has the aim of bridging the skills gap in the Netherlands by connecting job-ready talent with companies and organizations facing a skills shortage.In addition to EURASHE, European Leadership University is a member of Data Science Foundation, Amsterdam Economic Board’s Network Council and founding member of TechConnect. European Leadership University is the fourth university in the Netherlands to join the EURASHE network.About European Leadership UniversityEuropean Leadership University was founded back in 2015 by a team with a background experience of more than 25 years and has grown to become a new generation university and global tech-driven talent developer. It was established to bridge the skills gap businesses face in the technology field. Its unique learning system is flexible, adaptable and employer-driven. European Leadership University also collaborates with employers in different tech companies. So, once the students complete the course and gain the required professional skills, they are linked with suitable employers in Amsterdam who are already looking for skilled data scientists. European Leadership University’s number one concern is to prepare students for the working world once they complete their degree.



