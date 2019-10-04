"The Barnes at Colcoa French Film Festival 23rd Edition"

Official Closing Festival Party at Heritage Fines Wines by SpLAshPR Agency

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --What: The 23rd annual Barnes Closing Festival at COLCOA took place on September 28 at the famed Heritage Fine Wines in the heart of Beverly Hills.The celebration marked the conclusion of a week of film and series premieres in Hollywood at the newly renovated Directors Guild of America. The event was organized by SpLAshPR Agency, under the auspices of Barnes International Realty, with the venue decorated by the Heritage Fine Wines team.Details: To conclude the week-plus festivities, Barnes International Realty hosted the official invitation-only closing party. A red carpet ITV was conducted by French reporter, Jackie Watson (Watson Headquarters).Guests had the chance to experience a mobile booth by Coachella Party.Celebrity influencers and guests walked the red carpet including actress Laurel Holloman (The L Word), actor Gregory Montel (Call My Agent), actor Alex Lange (Code Black, Red Ruby), actor & influencer Matthieu Lange (The Dead Girls Detective Agency, Foursome) film producer Michael Gruskoff (Young Frankenstein, Prelude to a Kiss), Actor and director Matthieu Lange, director Eric Metayer (The Suicide Shop, Little Tickles), actor Jimmy Jean-Louis (Joy, The Bourne Identity), actress Doria Tillier (Mr. & Mrs. Adelman, Nothing to Hide), director Ludovic Bernard (Taken, Mesrine, Lucy), actress Anais Tellene (Camping, It Happened in Saint-Tropez), actress Christine Sclafani (Black Monday, The Other Wife), actor Raphael Thierry (Close Enemies, Les deguns), Actress Rayna Campbell (Lapes of Honor, Layla Fourie), Cat Simmons (The Bill, Family Affairs...) producer Martine Meloul (Breaking and Exiting, Beyond the Sky) among many others.Guests enjoyed a delightful night with delicious gourmet bites as well as ice cream, fine chocolate, wine, and Champagne. Attendees were also entertained by artist Lamonte Goode, and danced the night away with DJ Jeremy Dekoste on the turntables.The organization team was styled by the Parisian designer, Aurelia Belliti, and 300 gift bags were distributed by Barnes International Realty and BOIRON USA with Teuscher, Evian, Badoit, LA MissApple, and TV5 Monde. Goodies.The prestigious event was featuring a French-American menu designed by Chef Claudine Marshall,(2 French Chicks), and owner Tropez Aubour, (Atmosphere Mar Vista) served by the Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School Students. Live performance by Circus Star USA 2018 performer in Cyber Yoga, artist Lamonte Goode, with musical atmosphere by DJ Jeremy DekosteWhen: Saturday, September 28 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Heritage Fine Wines, 467 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90210Thanks to all the sponsors:TV5 Monde USA, IXAIR Business Jet US, Reds Mill’s Production.Coachella Party, Le Salon de Thé, Savage Executive Protection, Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School, Boiron USA, Watson Headquarters, 2 French Chicks, and Atmosphere Mar Vista.Le Café de la Plage, French District, MissApple LA, Aurelia Belliti Paris, Teuscher Chocolate, Champagne Codan-Remy, Le Grand Courtage & Très Chic rose, red wine Hourtin-Ducasse, Badoit/Evian, Claire Degérin Immigration, Law & visas.In-house photography: Isabelle Ruen PhotographyVideo: Ludovic NortierAbout BARNES Los Angeles:With more than 100 offices worldwide, BARNES is an international luxury brand renowned for its expertise in the sale and rental of residential properties.Considered the Franco-Swiss leader in luxury real estate, BARNES provides a full-service suite of real estate guidance to meet every client’s needs.BARNES Luxury Homes Magazine offers a selection of the organization’s most beautiful properties around the world, luxury market trends, plus news and lifestyle inspiration.BARNES International focuses its effort in the most exclusive hubs of luxury real estate, including Paris, London, Moscow, and Geneva, to name a few.For more information, visit https://barnes-losangeles.com/ SpLAshPR Agency1450 2Nd Street, Santa Monica CA 90401 | Off 310.526.0805"Coloring the world, one story at a time"



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.