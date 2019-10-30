Michael Sanders of NTI Presents: ‘The Culture of a Remote Workforce’ for Boston Contact Center Ideas & Innovations Tour

Mike Sanders, Director of Marketing of NTI

Michael Sanders, Director of Marketing at NTI@Home and TEDx speaker was selected to conduct a roundtable session at the Contact Center Ideas & Innovations Tour

NTI@Home has been focusing on building remote call centers for the past 25 years. We are an incubator of success.” — Michael Sanders, Director of Marketing at NTI@Home

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Director of Marketing at NTI@Home and TEDx Speaker Michael Sanders will conduct a roundtable session at the Contact Center Ideas & Innovations Tour in Boston. The event will occur on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 1-5 p.m. at the Granite Hills Golf Club in Quincy, Mass.

The Contact Center Ideas & Innovations Tour is a regional traveling event developed by Contact Center Nation and Contact Center Pipeline Magazine to present engaging content, ideas and solutions to contact center professionals.

At the event, Sanders will present and analyze the topic of “The Culture of a Remote Workforce” in a peer-to-peer roundtable discussions to learn and share industry experiences, insights and best practices with one another.”

In the U.S. alone, contact centers are responsible for 3.4 million combined in-house and outsourced jobs. Considering most contact centers have an in-house and remote workforce presence, companies struggle to develop a combined culture to make working at-home as enjoyable as working in the office.

Sanders stated, "There are contact centers looking to transition to a remote workforce. NTI@Home has been focusing on building remote call centers for the past 25 years. We are an incubator of success. I hope to challenge the misconceptions about remote workers and impart my knowledge to others."



Other topics of discussion will include the struggles of developing a remote-work culture, goal setting throughout the organization, and communication across work-at-home and brick-and-mortar settings.

For ticket information, visit Eventbrite. http://disability.one/ContactCenterIdeas19Boston

---

About:

Michael Sanders is the Director of Marketing and Communications for NTI, a non-profit committed on placing Americans with disabilities and disabled Veterans in work-at-home jobs. His career spans over 20 years with leading Fortune 500 companies in the fields of disability advocacy, change management and training and development. He is proud to have graduated with the class of 1995 at Stonehill College with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and furthered his degree with a Master of Science in Industrial/Organizational Psychology.

Contact Center Ideas & Innovations Tour (http://cctrtour.com) This regional traveling event will present engaging content, ideas and solutions to Contact Center professionals. Attendees will be able to take away a wealth of powerful information, new industry connections and resources in a relatively small window of time.

NTI@Home (www.ntiathome.org) is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization that helps Americans with disabilities find employment opportunities with government agencies, Fortune 500, and large and small companies. Through NTI@Home, individuals on SSI, SSDI, or have a vocational rehabilitation counselor are eligible for free job training, mentoring, and job placement.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.