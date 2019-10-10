National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Government Partners with NTI@Home to Hire Individuals with Disabilities

Zeanne who NTI helped find a work at home position with a government agency

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) and the theme of 2019 is “The Right Talent, Right Now” celebrating the essential role that people with disabilities play in America's economic success. One government agency found a way to leverage individuals with disabilities to find the right talent, while increasing their level of customer service among a strong job market.

The unemployment rate for individuals with disabilities' was at 8 percent compared to 3.7 for able-bodied Americans (United States Department of Labor, 2019). 65.9 percent of the available able-bodied Americans were employed as opposed to only 19 percent of the available Americans with disabilities.

NTI@Home is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to help Americans with disabilities back into the workplace through work at home jobs. As a partner of the Social Security Administrations' Ticket to Work program, government agencies found NTI@home a trusted source.

Michael Sanders, NTI’s Director of Marketing stated “Our online training, mentoring and job placement services have placed more than 3,500 people with severe disabilities in government agencies.”

One agent, Zeanne, who was placed in a work-at-home role by NTI within a government agency since 2004, said, “Being in a wheelchair meant my job options were very limited, even though I’m bilingual. But now I make an income and I can better myself. My whole family sees that a physical disability doesn’t mean you have to let your mind be wasted. They’re proud of my work ethic and I love that.”

“This is a great opportunity to work from your home in full-time or part-time seasonal positions for the government,” said NTI’s Michelle Simone, Senior Director of Client Services. “We will be looking for 500-plus new candidates for the latest work at home positions this coming season.”

NTI has seen effects throughout the employee’s community when the government has hired NTI employees.

“We make an active effort to recruit first and foremost within impoverished communities throughout the United States. When someone gets hired, that helps everyone in their community,” said Sanders. “With a new financial influx present, people are able to spend money in their communities. It creates a positive chain reaction."

“Additionally, we have had people go through our program, obtain jobs in government call centers, and move up into management and supervisory positions. We believe that people deserve a second chance. Our work with the government is giving people that chance.”

NTI has established relationships with small to large organizations across the United States, helping out over 100,000 individuals find employment within the call center, customer service, and IT help desk industries. Sanders said, "Other than our government roles, NTI has made great strides to sign contracts to work with leading companies to successfully transition individuals with disabilities back into the workforce."

