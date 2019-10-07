Nonprofit LandAjob Provides Free Job Postings for Companies to Outreach to Persons with Disabilities

Woman in Wheelchair Being Interviewed for a Job

LandAjob.org is offering free job listings to companies interested in hiring individuals with disabilities across America for a limited period of time.

Simply by posting positions through LandAjob, employers can help meet Federal hiring requirements through the Office of Federal Contract Compliance.” — John Bertram, Director of Operations for LandAjob

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LandAjob.org is offering free job listings to companies interested in hiring individuals with disabilities across the United States for a limited period of time. LandAjob has an exclusive jobs database of over 600,000 active positions for individuals with disabilities seeking employment.

LandAjob is actively reaching out to hiring managers who value diversity and inclusion to hire qualified individuals.

Employers can leverage LandAjob by sharing employers open job requisitions. In turn, LandAjob can convey the open position via website, email, and social media, to over 10,000 individuals within the LandAjob database.

Michael Sanders, LandAjob’s Director of Marketing stated,”We have entry to executive level candidates looking for work. A life-changing event impacted their career, but they are back and eager to showcase their knowledge, skills, and abilities.”

If a qualified candidate is hired, the employee may receive up to $13,000 in job-expense reimbursements ranging from daycare, transportation, or a work laptop. “It's a win-win. The employer fills a position and can defer expenses, that would otherwise cause a hardship, through reimbursements LandAjob offers,” explained John Bertram, Director of Operations for LandAjob.

Bertram stated, “Simply by posting positions through LandAjob, employers can help meet Federal hiring requirements through the Office of Federal Contract Compliance (OFCCP). Additionally, if they do hire someone with a disability, their organization can earn rebates through the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) program.“

If a current employee is on disability, they may also qualify for up to $13,000 in job-expense reimbursements. Current and prospective employees can visit http://laj.work/apply for more details on how to earn up to $13,000K.

Those interested in posting open requisitions with LandAjob to to help individuals with disabilities visit http://laj.work/freejobposting for a free job posting.

Additionally, they can contact John Bertram, Director of Operations for LandAjob at jbertram@landajob.org or by calling 1-800-619-0111 x315.



