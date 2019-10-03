Kate Talks: Radio Personality, Dan 'Tiny' Shifflett, Finds New Ways Individuals with Disabilities Work Across the US

Kate Brouse, Public Relations Administrator for NTI

Kate Brouse, Public Relations Administrator for NTI, discusses the non-profit that has helped over 100,000 individuals with disabilities across America.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) when the contributions of American workers with disabilities are celebrated. The stated objective of the U.S. Department of Labor sponsored NDEAM is to educate the American public and companies about the value of an inclusive workforce where disabled Americans contribute to the workforce, bringing their unique perspectives and abilities with them.

Nonprofit organization NTI is proud to have a diverse and inclusive workforce. NTI is the national leader in helping disabled Americans and veterans find legitimate at-home jobs. For almost 25 years, NTI has served the needs of the disability community, helping them find jobs while at the same time building a core team of employees, many with disabilities, that is passionate about advocating for disability employment.

As part of efforts to celebrate NDEAM, NTI’s Public Relations Administrator, Kate Brouse, will interviewed by Dan “Tiny” Shifflett of the radio station WAYZ, based in Waynesboro, PA. The interview will air on Sunday, October 6 and will be broadcast on sister stations WBHB, WLIN, as well as WCBG.

“I’ve listened to Tiny’s show, and I’m thrilled he asked me to be on it. Any day I have the chance to do something that may help disabled Americans find jobs is a good day in my book,” Kate said.

Kate and Tiny will be talking about how NTI have served the disability community over the past 25 years by providing free training, mentoring, and jobs. Kate will share the history of NTI’s two programs, NTI@Home and LandAJob, and explain the differences between them and how disabled Americans and Veterans can qualify and benefit from each.

In addition, Kate will share some of the national advocacy efforts NTI participates in, including partnering with various celebrities such as “Breaking Bad” actor RJ Mitte and Grammy-winning band “Portugal. The Man,” both of whom have helped NTI increase awareness about disability employment and inclusion. NDEAM provides a great background to spotlight NTI’s mission to provide free training and job services to the disability community.

The main takeaway from the discussion will be the differences between NTI’s two divisions. NTI@Home provides free training and mentoring to prepare eligible people receiving SSI or SSDI benefits to be at-home customer service representatives or IT Help Desk technicians. The LandAJob division helps disabled Americans who want to find employment in a traditional workplace by providing access to a jobs database of more than 600,000 current job openings across the continental U.S. as well as in Alaska, Hawaii, and even Guam. LandAJob also provides up to $13,000 in job expense reimbursements for Americans who are currently employed while receiving SSI or SSDI benefits.

Visit http://disability.one/katetalks to listen to an audio recording of the interview (After October 9th). To learn more about each program visit NTIatHome.org, LandAJob.org, or call toll-free 877-248-8912.





