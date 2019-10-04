Breast Cancer Survivor Tarsha Rodgers Presents Night of R&B-Secure The Tatas & Save The Crown-Celebration of Life

Tarsha Rodgers, founder/CEO of Still I Rise From Cancer, Inc., and Tezra Green (left) are sisters and breast cancer survivors. Rodgers presents her annual Night of R&B to Secure the Tatas and Save the Crown on Oct. 12 at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills.

On October 12 at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills, Still I Rise From Cancer, Inc. Brings Awareness to Breast Cancer to Black Women and Provide Support

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R&B Singer Tarsha Rodgers is a breast cancer survivor. The unrelenting disease has afflicted millions of women and men. Statistics show that Black women in the United States “are 40% more likely to die from breast cancer than White women." Rodgers was determined to change the narrative and founded the Still I Rise from Cancer, Inc., a 501(c)3 organization based in Los Angeles, California.

To celebrate the survivors, remember those who lost the fight, and in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Rodgers established the Annual A Night of R&B – Secure The Tatas & Save The Crown – Celebration of Life scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 4pm-9pm at the Writers Guild Theater, 135 S. Doheny Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211.

Shopping in the "Secure the Tatas Shopping Lounge" featuring various vendors will open at 3pm. Pink Carpet arrivals at 4pm and the show starts at 5pm. The organization is accepting media and talent submissions at info@stillirisefromcancer.org.

Live entertainment provided by R&B singer Michel'le, Radio Free KJLH Performance Choir, and more. Health screenings will be available on site. Parking is free.

Still I Rise from Cancer, Inc. will recognize and honor Trish Anthony, Jackie Shug Milan, KJLH’s Antoinette Russell, Dawsolene McAllister-Burrell, Cherise Williams, Lawanna Hall, Tasha Champion, Robin Early, Erika Collins, Vanessa Bell Calloway, actress and 10-year survivor, Nickie Newble, and Susie Spanos, wife of Dean Spanos, owner of The Los Angeles Chargers. Posthumous Awards will be given in the memory of Yvette McNamee and Stephanie Reynolds who lost their battle earlier this year.

"I am humbled and ecstatic that U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters who is a champion for causes such as Breast Cancer has accepted my invitation to attend," said Rodgers. "Of course, the Honorable Waters' time is in high demand and we know that if not in person, she will be with us in spirit."

Radio Free KJLH and Actress Tammi Mac is the mistress of ceremony. Tax deductible tickets are $40 and can be purchased online at http://bit.ly/SaveTheTatasHonors or http://bit.ly/SaveTheTatasMichele

The Secure The Tatas Shopping Lounge features various vendors that support the cause: Jazzi Rae’s Catering, Mad Diva Mixology, Nora Lee Cosmetics, Sultry Shop Boutique, Royal Key Hair, and Pink Boughie Boutique.

The road to Rodgers' nonprofit and annual event was not planned. A tragedy that bonded two sisters even closer was cancer and changed their lives forever.

Rodgers and younger sister Tezra Green were hit hard with devastating news in 2009. "My baby sister was diagnosed at the tender age of 29," said Rodgers. "Tezra felt a lump and sought immediate attention, only to have her worse fear come true." Green was diagnosed with Ductal Carcinoma in Situ in her right breast.

"My doctors were amazing and with my family and sister by my side, I beat it," said Green who did not allow cancer to stop her from life achievements. She purchased a home, graduated from college, earned a Masters in Health Administration and is currently working for Cedars Sinai.

Four years after Green was diagnosed, just when the everyone could breathe a sign of relief, tragedy struck the sisters again when Rodgers was handed devastating news. I was diagnosed with Invasive Ductal Carcinoma and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ," she said.

"Breast cancer was not in our family history," said Rodgers. "The common denominator my sister and I shared was birth control pills usage and estrogen positive tumors."

After undergoing aggressive treatment with chemo and radiation and a mastectomy of her right breast, Rodgers is 5 years cancer-free in November 2019. Green has been in remission for 10 years.

"I am grateful for the 3rd year of celebrating cancer survivors and assisting those in need," said Rodgers. “Our annual fundraiser raises money for scholarships to help women. Music saved me."

Rodgers will perform the National Anthem for the LA Chargers NFL games and the Los Angeles Sparks during its breast cancer awareness games. "On October 13, I am singing God Bless America at the Chargers game," she said.

"Writing and recording my album “Still I Rise” saved my life," she continued. "That is why I use music as my way of honoring others who have gone through what I went through."

Rodgers talks about how cancer had already taken so much from her and she did not want to lose her hair. It is very common for cancer patients will lose their hair due to the aggressive treatments."I used Cold Caps throughout my cancer treatments," said Rodgers whose organization helps women save their hair during chemo. “I will be 50 years old in November 2019, I am blessed to be a survivor, and keep my hair, my crown."

Rodgers' work in the community caught the attention of the Susan G. Komen Los Angeles County organization who will provide a presentation at the event. The powerful message from the video "Know Your Girls" is an initiative created by Susan G. Komen and the Ad Council dedicated to empowering and informing Black women about breast cancer.

"Perform self-checks, get those mammograms, don't wait," said Rodgers. "This is your life at stake."

Rodgers continues delivering her message through her radio show, "Still I Rise Tee Party on L.A. Talk Radio and her Pink Boughie Boutique, an active wear clothing line for men and women to help fund her nonprofit and encourage survivors to stay active. www.pinkboughie.com.

About Still I Rise From Cancer, Inc./Tarsha Rodgers

Still I Rise From Cancer, Inc. founded by R&B singer and philanthropist Tarsha Rodgers is a 501(c)3 organization with a mission to help women who have cancer. Our mission is to empower women with the ability to fight with dignity and grace. We want women to look as much themselves as possible while going through chemo therapy and our services can aid women in obtaining cold caps for saving their hair as well as high quality wigs. We provide funding to cancer patients who want to keep their hair by equipping them with the latest cold cap technology and providing assistance including education regarding the use of cold caps. She successfully used the cold caps throughout her cancer treatment. The name of her organization, "Still I Rise From Cancer" was based on her inspiring song "Still I Rise" which she wrote while dealing with Breast Cancer.

