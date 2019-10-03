Nonprofit LandAjob Seeking Employers Wanting to Share Job Openings to People with Disabilities

John Bertram, Director of Operations at LandAjob

LandAjob is actively reaching out to hiring managers who value diversity and inclusion to hire qualified individuals with disabilities across the country.

LandAjob not only can help an organization successfully fill job requisitions, but can also help them, meet Federal hiring requirements through the Office of Federal Contract Compliance.” — John Bertram, Director of Operations for LandAjob.org

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nonprofit Landajob.org is actively reaching out to hiring managers who value diversity and inclusion to hire qualified individuals with disabilities across the country. They are looking for companies to share their open job positions and career sites with qualified candidates.

Employers can leverage LandAjob by sharing an employers open job requisitions with LandAjob’s database of over 10,000 individuals with disabilities over website, email, and social media. LandAjob also can conduct localized promotions of job requisitions across the United States. Additionally, LandAjob is helping individuals navigate the world of working with a disability through job resources and job-expense reimbursements.

Michael Sanders, LandAjob’s Director of Marketing stated, ”We currently have over 10,000 individuals of various skill sets who are seeking job assistance through LandAjob. We have entry to executive level candidates who are looking for work. A life-changing event may have changed their path, but they are back and are hungry to get back into the workplace.”

If a qualified candidate is hired, the employee may receive up to $13,000 in job-expense reimbursements ranging from daycare, transportation, or a work laptop. “It's a win-win. The employer fills a position, the employee now can transition easier with reimbursements, and LandAjob can serve their mission,” explained John Bertram, Director of Operations for LandAjob.

“We want to make the process as easy as possible for those interested in partnering and posting positions,” explained Bertram. “We provided various options to connect to potential partners including email, phone, as well as a new landing page on our website. In addition, we have just recently added a webpage to submit your open job requisitions.

“LandAjob not only can help an organization successfully fill job requisitions, but can also help them, meet Federal hiring requirements through the Office of Federal Contract Compliance (OFCCP),” Bertram explained. “Additionally, employers can earn rebates from each individual hired through the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) program.”

Those interested in connecting with LandAjob to partner to recruit individuals can contact John Bertram directly at jbertram@landajob.org, call 857-772-7615, or visit http://StartHiring.LandAjob.org.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.