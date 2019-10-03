Clearwater Community Volunteers Celebrates Halloween With Old-Fashioned Entertainment and Tea Party

On Saturday October 26th, the CCV Center, downtown Clearwater,will host an old-fashioned spooky tea party featuring a radio style reading of a classic pulp fiction thriller. The tea party will begin at 5PM. Guests are encouraged to wear their best Halloween costume.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, October 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 26th, the Clearwater Community Volunteers will host a spooky tea party in their center located on 133 N. Fort Harrison Avenue. The tea party will feature an old fashioned radio-style reading of a thrilling story presented by the East Coast Theater. The event will start at 5PM sharp and Halloween costumes are encouraged. There is no cost to attend.

“We all enjoyed a Halloween party in our childhood and attentively listened to spooky stories,” said Michael Soltero, Director of the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center. “We want to play with that nostalgia and create our very own spooky tea party, like the good old days.”

The Halloween we know today can trace its roots back to the ancient Celtic end-of-harvest festival of Samhain. During Samhain, people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off evil spirits. Gathering together for Halloween story-telling is a late 1800’s addition to the long list of traditions for the holiday.

Guests are highly encouraged to dress up for the tea party. It was believed that ghosts and spirits walked the Earth on the night of Samhain, so people would dress up as spirits themselves in an effort to fool the real deal into thinking they were one and the same.

To learn more or to reserve tickets for the Halloween tea party please contact Michael at (727)-316-5309 or email ccvdirector@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 26 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their community center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Inspired by the works of humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, CCV strives to create a better world for all. For more information about CCV, please go to www.clearwatercommunityvolunteers.org.



