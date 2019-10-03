Focus day announced for SMi’s 11th annual RNA Therapeutics conference 2020

RNA Therapeutics 2020

SMi Reports: RNA Therapeutics conference and focus day to return on February 2020, in London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group is proud to announce the return of RNA Therapeutics conference for its 11th year, commencing on 18th – 20th February 2020 in London, UK. The field of RNA therapeutics is currently undergoing major growth, and the potential for using RNA drugs for personalised medicines and immunotherapy, as well as to address genetic, infectious and chronic diseases will ensure the continued development of RNA therapeutics for years to come.RNA Therapeutics Conference 2020 is chaired by BioNTech’s Vice President RNA Formulation and Drug Delivery, Heinrich Haas. The aim of the event is to bring together industry experts from leading RNA therapeutics companies to discuss the challenges for clinical translation of RNA-based therapeutics, with an emphasis on recent advances in delivery technologies, and present an overview of the applications of RNA-based drugs for modulation of gene and protein expression, and genome editing.Key profiles presenting:• Shalini Andersson, Chief Scientist New Therapeutic Modalities, AstraZeneca• Christian Plank, CTO, Ethris• Steve Pascolo, Founder and CEO, Miescher Pharma• Kirsty Wydenbach, Deputy Unit Manager, Clinical Trials Unit, MhRA• Steven Powell, CEO, eTheRNA• Simon Newman, CSO, Nanogenics• Christiane Niederlaender, Director, AMBR Consulting and Formerly, Quality Assessor, Biologicals, MhRA• Klaus Giese, CEO, Pantherna Therapeutics• David Blakey, CSO, MiNA Therapeutics• Jeffrey Ulmer, Head Preclinical R&D, GSKFor those interested in attending, there is an early bird saving of £400 for registrations made by 31st October available at www.therapeutics-rna.com/einPR1 This year, the event has a new addition to the agenda, where a pre-conference Focus Day - ‘Oligonucleotide Delivery Systems’ is scheduled on 18th February 2020. The focus day will discuss the innovations and challenges in oligonucleotide delivery systems and will be chaired by Shalini Andersson, Chief Scientist New Therapeutic Modalities from AstraZeneca.Featured Speakers Include:• Enrico Mastrobattista, Professor of Pharmaceutical Biotechnology & Delivery, University Utrecht• Pete Lutwyche, CTO, Genevant Sciences• David Evans, CSO, Sirnaomics, Inc• Antonin De Fougerolles, CEO, Evox Therapeutics• Heinrich Haas, VP RNA Formulation and Drug Delivery, BioNTech• Steve Pascolo, Founder and CEO, Miescher Pharma Gmbh• Discover Ethris’ mRNA therapeutic approach to pulmonary disease• Gain insight into the opportunities and challenges in developing microRNA-based drugs from Sanofi• Explore the progress in small activating RNAs as a novel therapeutic class of oligonucleotides from MiNA Therapeutics• Understand how to break down the immune barrier in cancer through systemic mRNA immunisation from eTheRNA• Learn from GSK’s discovery and development of self-amplifying mRNA vaccinesView the full agenda and speaker line-up online: www.therapeutics-rna.com/einPR1 RNA TherapeuticsConference:19th – 20th February 2020Focus Day: 18th February 2020London, UKProudly sponsored by:ChemGenes | Thermo Fisher Scientific--- ENDS –Contact Information:For media enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6168For all delegate enquiries, contact Hakam Panum on +44 (0)20 7827 6128About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.