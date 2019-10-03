YouTube/Google’s Cheng Examines Kids’ Impact On Family Purchasing at M2Moms® The Marketing to Moms Conference

Melinda Cheng, Kids & Family Video Strategy Lead, YouTube/Google

Kids and family media veteran surveys the impact of technology on kids and families

Technology has accelerated the role today’s kids play in modern families’ purchasing journey” — Melinda Cheng, Kids & Family Video Strategy Lead, YouTube/Google

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her M2Moms® presentation “ Understanding the Modern Family: Kids Aren’t Growing Up the Same These Days” Melinda Cheng, Kids & Family Video Strategy Lead, YouTube/Google, looks at how technology has accelerated the role today’s kids play in modern families’ purchasing journey. M2Moms® -The Marketing to Moms Conference will be held October 16 & 17, 2019, at Fordham University’s NYC Lincoln Center campus. It is presented by Fordham’s Center for Positive Marketing (CPM) and attended by national and global brand marketing executives to learn how to achieve better business with women and moms.M2MomsFocus on TechnologyDrawing on her 20 plus years of media strategy and investment, Cheng explained, “Technology has turned the age-old saying that “kids just aren’t growing up the same these days” on its head. It’s having a profound impact on how kids are consuming media, how online video is the new TV, and the important role they play in modern families’ purchase journey.”“Melinda’s session is an integral part of this year’s focus on tech,” according to Nan McCann, M2Momsproducer. “We’re featuring multiple sessions on how moms and women are using every screen at their disposal to network, search, get advice, recommend, shop & buy. The tech sessions & media discussions will be presented by Google, Facebook/Instagram, YouTube Kids, Foursquare, BuzzFeed, JetBlack, and Edison Research. Additionally, we’ll explore how “smart” innovation is changing the home environment.”More 2019 Highlights:“We’re also looking at how intergenerational marketing has become a key component of marketing to moms and women. It includes timely new presentations on the very real differences between millennial moms and the massive emerging cohort of Gen Z moms and women. And we’re seeing how micro-insights help marketers increase their research ROI and get the most out of their data and info. We’ll also take an in-depth look at the moms market in China. Every year 15 million new babies are born in China versus only 4 million new US babies. It absolutely dwarfs the US market,”Creative Engagement & Awards:“It’s not all work. In keeping with our annual traditions we’ll present our “Mom First” & “This Woman Means Business” Awards. The “Mom First” Award is given to a mom who saw and successfully pursued a business opportunity she discovered while being a mom. The “This Women Means Business” Award is presented to a proven business leader… an innovator and visionary…who in words and actions recognizes that women can be a transforming economic force in the world today…that for every successful enterprise, women mean business.”Melinda Cheng Bio:Melinda ChengKids & Family Video Strategy LeadYouTube/GoogleA kid at heart, Melinda is excited to be leading video sales strategy for YouTube Kids and Family, bringing with her over 20 years’ experience in media strategy and investment across both brand + agency roles. Most recently, Melinda was Head of Media at Toys 'R' Us serving as client lead across all US media, and driving decisions about media mix, data strategy, and content partnerships while trying to stay out of trouble playing with all the toys.Melinda also has extensive international agency experience across many business categories including Toys, Retail, CPG/FMCG, Alcoholic Bev, Sports, and Pharma. Prior to Toys ‘R’ Us, she was the account lead at OMD for Hasbro US, where her team established their first digital and brand safety best practices. Clearly, she likes toys and games.Before OMD, Melinda had amazing experiences during her decade at Publicis’ MediaVest handling multiple communications planning assignments for P&G North America and P&G Greater China, before ultimately overseeing all corporate and seasonal media strategy for Walmart.M2Moms/ M2WSponsors:Presenting Sponsor for 2019 is The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University. Additional sponsors include: Google, AARP, Facebook, Healthline, Foursquare, WongDoody, GfK, The Motherboard, FlashLight Insights, Playwell LLC, Marketing to Mums, Tinybeans, Incite, The Female Factor, The Pepper Miller Group, Edison Research, BuzzFeed, Millennial Ad Network, Foundry 360 at Meredith, Snippies, Tiny Tutus and Destination Maternity. M2Momsis proud to support The First 1,000 Days.About M2Moms/ M2WM2Moms-The Marketing to Moms ConferenceM2W-The Marketing to Women ConferenceOctober 16 & 17, 2019, Pope Auditorium at Fordham UniversityFor information: www.M2Moms.com www.m2w.biz or 860.724.2649 or nan@pme-events.comM2Moms& M2Ware produced by PMEEnterprises LLC.



