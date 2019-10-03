New York City Social Media Influencers to Highlight Facebook Live Streaming at StreamGeeks Summit

Ariel Viera, Urbanist and Dr. Mickey Blank, to headline live streaming discussion at upcoming NYC StreamGeeks Summit The StreamGeeks Paul Richards and Tess Protesto, in front of the Dream Downtown, host of the upcoming StreamGeeks Summit Nov. 8

Live streaming has allowed me to connect with many people who otherwise may never be able to enjoy the sights and sounds of New York in person.” — Ariel Viera, Urbanist

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The upcoming StreamGeeks Summit at the Dream Downtown Hotel in New York City Nov. 8, will host two well-known social media influencers who will talk about their use of live streaming. Dr. Mickey Blank, host of “New York City Live with Mickey” and Ariel Viera, known as “Urbanist,” will speak on the Summit’s Facebook Live Panel. Together, these social media influencers are responsible for transporting millions of viewers into engaging experiences inside New York City landmarks.Ever since Facebook released live streaming in 2016, audiences have flocked to the social media’s timely source of live entertainment. Influencers such as Blank and Viera are using live streaming to share New York City history, culture and entertainment with online audiences. Their streams have been shared on Facebook by thousands, including “New York Live with Mickey,” which featured a tour of Times Square with more than 580,000 views and more than 3,300 shares. An Urbanist Facebook Live streaming featuring the “Puerto Rican Day Parade: New York City” had more than 420,000 views and nearly 11,000 shares.“I’m thrilled to be a part of the StreamGeeks Summit, where I can share with others my profound experiences being a live streamer reaching thousands,” said Viera. “Live streaming has allowed me to connect with many people who otherwise may never be able to enjoy the sights and sounds of New York in person.”StreamGeeks Summit creator Paul Richards says that “ live streaming is now the fastest, most authentic way to reach an audience . The StreamGeeks Summit comes at a time when literally people of any age, in every country around the world, are connecting through live streaming.”The StreamGeeks Summit will offer a full day of live streaming education to help marketers, business owners, students and content creators learn about the tools and skills necessary for working in the live video streaming space. Tickets are still available for the StreamGeeks Summit, and a special VIP tour will be hosted in Chelsea's meatpacking district on November 7th.For tickets or to learn more, go to: https://streamgeeks.us/summit The StreamGeeks is a group of video production experts dedicated to helping businesses discover the power of live streaming. The StreamGeeks has an impressive following and a tight-knit online community which they serve through consultations and live shows that continue to inspire, motivate and inform business owners who refuse to settle for mediocrity.

The 2019 StreamGeeks Summit



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.