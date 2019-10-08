Braces in Allentown Available for Teens & Adults

Affordable braces in Allentown available from Lehigh Valley orthodontist

Teens and adults can find affordable orthodontic care from Exeter Orthodontics.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Braces in Allentown are available from Exeter Orthodontics. For only $3,995, teens and adults can find solutions for a straighter smile.

The low cost of braces from Exeter Orthodontics is all-inclusive, covering x-rays, retainers, adjustments, emergency visits, and repairs.

“We want patients to rest assured that no matter their needs, they’ll have someone they can turn to,” says Dr. John Pardini, orthodontist in Allentown. “Too many orthodontists turn patients away because they can’t afford the high cost of braces. We’re different.”

Invisalign aligners in Allentown are also available. These transparent aligners are worn over top of the teeth and gradually shift them into place over time. They can be removed for eating, drinking, and brushing.

Both teens and adults can schedule a free consultation with Exeter Orthodontics to learn more about the differences between braces and Invisalign. Consultations are also inclusive of x-rays. To request an appointment, visit https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/.



About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

