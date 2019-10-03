Church of Scientology Hosts Family-Friendly Halloween Movie Night at Clearwater’s Osceola Courtyard

On Thursday October 31st, The Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization will host their second Halloween Movie Night in the Osceola Courtyard at the corner of Fort Harrison and Drew, downtown Clearwater. Featured are: bouncy house, face painting & more.

Families find a safe location for Halloween in downtown Clearwater

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, October 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- n September 28th at 6pm, the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization will celebrate Halloween by turning the Osceola Courtyard and Humanitarian Centers into a Halloween village. There, families can safely “trick or treat” and meet their favorite Halloween characters.

The main event will be held in the Osceola Courtyard at the corner of Drew Street and Fort Harrison Avenue – activities include a haunted bouncy house, face painting, arts & crafts and lots of games before the family-friendly film begins at 8pm. There is no cost to attend.

The event is also linked to the Humanitarian Centers across from the Courtyard on Fort Harrison Avenue. There, trick-or-treaters will discover Halloween scenes as traditional characters hop, run, fly or mysteriously appear throughout the centers.

Halloween has long been a favorite holiday and many adults fondly recall their best Halloween costumes and trick or treating in their neighborhoods. But in recent years the increase in crime on Halloween night has left many families reluctant to celebrate the holiday.

“We just want families to enjoy spending time together without worrying about their children's safety,” said Clemence Chevrot, the Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization.

To learn more about the Halloween Movie Night or to RSVP for the event please contact Clemence at (727)-316-5309 or email clemence@cos.flag.org.

