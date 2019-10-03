Presentation released from Sponsor Leonardo for the Military Flight Training Conference next week

Senior representative from the Royal Canadian Air Force will be speaking at the Military Flight Training Conference in London, next month

SMi reports: Leonardo is set to sponsor, exhibit and present at the Military Flight Training Conference in London, next week

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With less than a week to go until SMi’s 8th Annual Military Flight Training Conference , taking place on the 9th-10th October 2019 in London. Delegates will have the opportunity to take part in front-line discussions with a view to maximising military flight training capabilities for the fast-jet, fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft of the 21st century, addressing key updates and critical issues surrounding the topic of Military Flight Training.Prior to the conference, a sponsor presentation has been confirmed from Eduardo Munhos de Campos, VP Product Solutions, Leonardo on ‘Leonardo Solutions for Military Pilot Training’. He will be presenting on:• An all jet training syllabus, airmanship development from screening without compromises• Live, Virtual, Constructive: the fastest way to combat readiness• Teaching effectiveness, what are the best tools for military training• Technology helping cost and time reductionWith less than a week remaining until the event, there are increasingly limited places left. Interested parties are advised to register soon to secure a place. Register at http://www.militaryflight-training.com/einpr11 The 2019 agenda will include extensive highlights, where attendees can benefit from an international military speaker line up, along with the opportunity to hear from military perspectives underlining the economic move towards synthetic training and advanced simulators. The event will also provide briefings on the military flight training and capabilities as up to date as possible to prepare pilots for ever-more dynamic air operations.Snapshot of organisations already signed up:AATTC, Aircontact Group Sweden AB, Austrian Air Force, Austrian Armed Forces, Babcock Aerospace Ltd, BAE Systems, Brazilian Air Force, CAE, Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH, Embassy of France, European Defence Agency, French Air Force, GAF Engineering Training Centre, Gelyfan Ltd, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Hungarian Air Force, Inter-European Air Forces Academy, KF Aerospace, Luftwaffe (GAF), Marubeni Corporation, NATO AIRCOM, OCCAR-EA, Ocean Software Pty Ltd, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd, Royal Canadian Air Force, Republic of Singapore Air Force, SAAB Surveillance, Swedish Air Force, The Czech Air Force HQ, Thinke Company Ltd, UAE Military Attaché Office, US Air Force Reserve...For the full speaker interview and the two-day agenda, visit the event website at http://www.militaryflight-training.com/einpr11 9th – 10th OctoberLondon, UKSponsored by: Diamond Aircraft and LeonardoFor exhibition and sponsorship enquiries, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



