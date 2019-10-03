Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort is Best Value for Money Wedding Venue in Asia

Phuket Weddings at Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort Wedding Reception at Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort Pool Wedding at Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort Best Value for Money Wedding Venue in Asia Phuket Wedding Ceremony at Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort

Superb value Wedding in Phuket packages earn Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort Best Value for Money Wedding Venue in Asia in the Hitchbird 2019 Wedding Awards

PHUKET, THAILAND, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrate weddings in style with the best value for money Wedding in Phuket packages at a stunning hillside resort overlooking Kamala Beach in Phuket.Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort has been awarded Best Value for Money Wedding Venue in the Hitchbird 2019 Wedding Awards. Asia’s largest online wedding portal, Hitchbird helps couples plan their dream destination wedding in Thailand.Nestled on the hillside overlooking Kamala Beach, Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort is one of the best hotels in Phuket and showcases breathtaking views of the Andaman Sea. The romantic backdrop is the idyllic perfect setting for tropical wedding celebrations.Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort features a wide range of functional, yet breathtaking, venue choices and unparalleled wedding services. The resort has been a popular choice for couples looking to tie the knot in paradise.The best value for money wedding venue offers packages which include accommodation for the wedding couple, extraordinary floral arrangements and decorations as well as creative, stylish photography. Custom designed food and beverage menus offering quality Hyatt cuisine and perfect wedding cake choices further enhance the special day. The team of dedicated Wedding Specialists will be with couples from start to finish to ensure the ceremony is a seamless affair.Phuket is a wonderful destination for weddings and honeymoons. Famous for its tranquil beaches, Phuket island caters to a variety of tastes and styles. There are many things to do in Phuket , such as day trips to the famous Phi Phi island, island hopping in Krabi or visiting the historic Sino-Portuguese architecture in Phuket old town.An exceptional good value for money destination, Phuket’s infrastructure makes it easy to get around and explore. The island is also readily accessible due to many affordable flight options from international and regional destinations.Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort has attractive 'Wedding in Phuket' packages including Deluxe and Premium with affordable price points and an all-inclusive Ultimate Indulgence package with wedding reception choices, a 60-minute romantic couple’s massage and a room night voucher for the couple to celebrate their first year anniversary.On the heels of The Best Value for Money Wedding Venue award from the Hitchbird 2019 Wedding Awards, Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort is launching a range of wedding packages including Pride Wedding, Thai Wedding and Indian Wedding to cater to the diverse guests who are looking to 'Say I Do' in Phuket.For more information about the wedding destination Thailand and the best value for money wedding venue in Phuket, visit www.hyattregencyresort.com ; email wedding.phuhr@hyatt.com or call +66 76 231 234About Hyatt Regency Phuket ResortHyatt Regency Phuket Resort boasts 201 spacious ocean view rooms and suites, each with private balcony or terrace overlooking lush hillside and the azure waters of Kamala Beach in Phuket and some rooms with private pool or whirlpool. As one of the best hotel in Phuket, Thailand for families, couples, honeymoon or for business meetings in Phuket, the resort offers an array of outlets and recreational facilities with: one of Phuket’s largest oceanfront infinity pool with ocean view; Regency Club lounge and adult’s only infinity pool; four restaurants and bars, including Sunset Grill, one of the best restaurant in Phuket with sunset ocean views; Nahm spa and 24-hour fitness center; Camp Hyatt kids club in Phuket; and a choice of function rooms and outdoor event venues for meetings and destination wedding in Phuket. Ideally located close to a popular Phuket beach and the best activities in Phuket including: the famous Phuket Fantasea and night market at Kamala Beach; a short drive to Patong Beach nightlife and historic Phuket City; and a great base

Weddings in Phuket at Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort



