The Talent Managers Association Announces The 2019 Heller Award Nominees

LOS ANGLELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 15th Annual Heller Awards will return Thursday, November 7th, 2019 at the Taglyan Complex, Los Angeles. Presented by The Talent Managers Association , the awards celebrate distinguished individuals for excellence in the industries of talent representation and casting in honor of Seymour Heller, co-founder of the Talent Managers Association.This year’s theme is Unity, a reminder that “we as an industry, as a community and as an organization are stronger together than we could ever be alone.”Casting Director Mike Fenton, Agent Cindy Osbrink and Ed Spivia will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards. Mike Fenton will be recognized his career in casting that includes "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Back to the Future," and "Poltergeist." Cindy Osbrink, founder of The Osbrink Agency and has guided the careers of young actors such as Dakota & Elle Fanning and Brie Larson. Ed Spivia served as Georgia’s first Film Commissioner and helped recruit the film industry to the region.This year’s Impact Award recipient is The Cameron Boyce Foundation , the philanthropy of the evening. In memory of Cameron Boyce, the organization provides young people with creative outlets to support the causes he was passionate about, including ending gun violence, providing clean water and advocacy for epilepsy awareness.The 2019 Heller nominees are as follows:ADULT THEATRICAL AGENT OF THE YEARMike Baldridge & Garry Purdy: Momentum Talent & Literary AgencyLorrie Bartlett: ICM PartnersAnthony Boyer: DDO Artists AgencyMike Eisenstadt: Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa Talent Agency (AEFH)Neville King: Innovative ArtistsCourtney Peldon: Aqua Talent AgencyNORTHEAST ADULT THEATRICAL AGENT OF THE YEARErica Bines & Ben Jordan: Headline Talent AgencyJonathan Mason: BuchwaldEddie Rabon: Take 3 Talent AgencyJay Schachter: Stewart TalentMallory Tucker: Cunningham, Escott, Slevin & Doherty (CESD)SOUTHEAST AGENT OF THE YEARSarah Carpenter: Atlanta Models & TalentJoy Pervis: J Pervis Talent AgencyAshley Pomes Wilkinson: Beck TalentJana S. Van Dyke: Jana Van Dyke AgencyYOUTH THEATRICAL AGENT OF THE YEARJody Alexander, Philip Marcus & Bonnie Ventis: Clear Talent GroupMeredith Fine, Dana Fletcher & Reagan Wallace: Coast to Coast Talent GroupPamela Fisher & Domina Holbeck: Abrams Artists AgencyKatelyn Giroux, Nicole Jolley & Milton Perea: Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa Talent Agency (AEFH)Laura Thede: DDO Artists AgencyTiffany Triebel & Emily Urbani: The Osbrink AgencyNORTHEAST YOUTH AGENT OF THE YEARBarbara Coleman: Innovative ArtistsDavid Doan: Cunningham, Escott, Slevin & Doherty (CESD)Ellen Gilbert: Paradigm Talent AgencyVictoria Kress: Abrams Artists AgencyNatasha Matallana: Take 3 Talent AgencyBonnie Shumofsky: Stewart TalentADULT COMMERCIAL AGENT OF THE YEARMichele De La Riva: Innovative ArtistsJessica Ellis: Agency for the Performing Arts (APA)Juliana Castro, Dedra Galiher & David Ziff: Cunningham, Escott, Slevin & Doherty (CESD)Julie Gudz & Candace Stewart: DDO Artists AgencyNancy Luciano: Luciano Reeves TalentBlake Viglione: Aqua Talent AgencyYOUTH COMMERCIAL AGENT OF THE YEARJeremy Apody: BuchwaldBri Curtis: DDO Artists AgencyHaydn Jones: Abrams Artists AgencySydel Lisi-Hand: Coast to Coast Talent GroupDawn Osbrink: The Osbrink AgencyCarol Lynn Sher: Cunningham, Escott, Slevin & Doherty (CESD)VOICEOVER AGENT OF THE YEARAlicia Beekman: DDO Artists AgencyMelissa Berger-Brennan: Cunningham, Escott, Slevin & Doherty (CESD)James Murray: Abrams Artists AgencyMaureen Rose & Abbie Waters: The Osbrink AgencyPortia Scott: Coast to Coast Talent GroupArlene Thornton: Arlene Thornton & AssociatesNORTHEAST COMMERCIAL OR VOICEOVER AGENT OF THE YEARTracey Goldblum: Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin & AssociatesKerri Krilla: Cunningham: Escott, Slevin & Doherty (CESD)Gina Manfredi: DDO Artists AgencyShoshana Robuck: Take 3 Talent AgencyMickey Shera: Innovative ArtistsFEATURE CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEARCarmen Cuba: Carmen Cuba CastingRich Delia: Rich Delia CastingSarah Finn: Sarah Finn Co.Dean E. Fronk & Donald Paul Pemrick: Pemrick/Fronk CastingLaray Mayfield: Laray Mayfield CastingJohn Papsidera: Automatic SweatNORTHEAST FEATURE CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEARKerry Barden & Paul Schnee: Barden/Schnee CastingAlly Beans: Eisenberg/Beans CastingKathleen Chopin: Kathleen Chopin CastingBilly Hopkins & Ashley Ingram: Billy Hopkins CastingAvy Kaufman: Avy Kaufman CastingCindy Tolan: Cindy Tolan CastingSOUTHEAST CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEARElizabeth Coulon: Coulon CastingRhavynn Drummer: Tyler Perry StudiosMeagan Lewis: RPM CastingChase Paris & Tara Feldstein: Feldstein/Paris CastingGeorge Pierre: Pierre CastingTELEVISION CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEARLyndsey Baldasare & David Rapaport: Rapaport/Baldasare CastingTiffany Little Canfield: Telsey + CompanyKim Coleman: Kim Coleman CastingJeff Greenberg: Jeff Greenberg CastingAlexis Frank Koczara & Christine Smith Shevchenko: Koczara/Shevchenko CastingRobert J. Ulrich: Ulrich/Dawson/Kritzer CastingNORTHEAST TELEVISION CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEARBeth Bowling & Kim Miscia: Bowling/Miscia CastingRob Decina: CBS Television StudiosMark Saks: Mark Saks CastingJulie Schubert: Julie Schubert CastingJonathan Strauss: Jonathan Strauss CastingBernard Telsey: Telsey + CompanyYOUTH TELEVISION CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEARKrisha Bullock & Jamie Snow: Bullock & Snow CastingNickole Doro & Shayna Sherwood: Doro/Sherwood CastingSuzanne Goddard-Smythe: Suzanne Goddard-Smythe CastingHarriet Greenspan: Harriet Greenspan CastingDanielle Aufiero & Amber Horn: Aufiero/Horn CastingHoward Meltzer: Casting by Howard MeltzerCOMMERCIAL CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEARDan Bell: Dan Bell CastingDanielle Eskinazi: Danielle Eskinazi CastingMaya Adrabi, Lindsay Bronson & Alyson Horn: Alyson Horn CastingJillian Johnston & Michael Sanford: Sanford/Johnston CastingFrancene Selkirk: Francene Selkirk CastingJodi Sonnenberg: Sonnenberg CastingANIMATION VOICEOVER CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEARMary Hildago: Sony Pictures AnimationRuth Lambert & Robert McGee: Lambert/McGee CastingLinda Lamontange: Linda Lamontange CastingDavid Wright: Disney Television Animation CastingVIDEO GAME CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEARTimothy Cubbison: Horseless CowboyIvy Isenberg: Ivy Isenberg CastingEmily Schweber: Emily Schweber CastingNORTHEAST COMMERCIAL OR VOICEOVER CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEARDonald Case: Donald Case CastingFay Shumsey Grande & David Morris: Grande/Morris CastingAngela Mickey & Rachel Reiss: Liz Lewis Casting PartnersRebecca Yarsin: House CastingASSOCIATE CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEARJeffrey Drew: Patrick Rush CastingChris Gehrt: Wendy O’Brien CastingRachel Imbriglio: UDK CastingCoco Kleppinger: Rich Delia CastingJeremy O’Keefe: Greenstein/Daniel CastingRyan Bernard Tymensky: Telsey + Company



