The Talent Managers Association Announces The 2019 Heller Award Nominees
The Talent Managers Association hosts The Heller Awards celebrating excellence in talent representation and casting on Nov. 7th, 2019, Los Angeles, CALOS ANGLELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 15th Annual Heller Awards will return Thursday, November 7th, 2019 at the Taglyan Complex, Los Angeles. Presented by The Talent Managers Association, the awards celebrate distinguished individuals for excellence in the industries of talent representation and casting in honor of Seymour Heller, co-founder of the Talent Managers Association.
This year’s theme is Unity, a reminder that “we as an industry, as a community and as an organization are stronger together than we could ever be alone.”
Casting Director Mike Fenton, Agent Cindy Osbrink and Ed Spivia will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards. Mike Fenton will be recognized his career in casting that includes "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Back to the Future," and "Poltergeist." Cindy Osbrink, founder of The Osbrink Agency and has guided the careers of young actors such as Dakota & Elle Fanning and Brie Larson. Ed Spivia served as Georgia’s first Film Commissioner and helped recruit the film industry to the region.
This year’s Impact Award recipient is The Cameron Boyce Foundation, the philanthropy of the evening. In memory of Cameron Boyce, the organization provides young people with creative outlets to support the causes he was passionate about, including ending gun violence, providing clean water and advocacy for epilepsy awareness.
The 2019 Heller nominees are as follows:
ADULT THEATRICAL AGENT OF THE YEAR
Mike Baldridge & Garry Purdy: Momentum Talent & Literary Agency
Lorrie Bartlett: ICM Partners
Anthony Boyer: DDO Artists Agency
Mike Eisenstadt: Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa Talent Agency (AEFH)
Neville King: Innovative Artists
Courtney Peldon: Aqua Talent Agency
NORTHEAST ADULT THEATRICAL AGENT OF THE YEAR
Erica Bines & Ben Jordan: Headline Talent Agency
Jonathan Mason: Buchwald
Eddie Rabon: Take 3 Talent Agency
Jay Schachter: Stewart Talent
Mallory Tucker: Cunningham, Escott, Slevin & Doherty (CESD)
SOUTHEAST AGENT OF THE YEAR
Sarah Carpenter: Atlanta Models & Talent
Joy Pervis: J Pervis Talent Agency
Ashley Pomes Wilkinson: Beck Talent
Jana S. Van Dyke: Jana Van Dyke Agency
YOUTH THEATRICAL AGENT OF THE YEAR
Jody Alexander, Philip Marcus & Bonnie Ventis: Clear Talent Group
Meredith Fine, Dana Fletcher & Reagan Wallace: Coast to Coast Talent Group
Pamela Fisher & Domina Holbeck: Abrams Artists Agency
Katelyn Giroux, Nicole Jolley & Milton Perea: Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa Talent Agency (AEFH)
Laura Thede: DDO Artists Agency
Tiffany Triebel & Emily Urbani: The Osbrink Agency
NORTHEAST YOUTH AGENT OF THE YEAR
Barbara Coleman: Innovative Artists
David Doan: Cunningham, Escott, Slevin & Doherty (CESD)
Ellen Gilbert: Paradigm Talent Agency
Victoria Kress: Abrams Artists Agency
Natasha Matallana: Take 3 Talent Agency
Bonnie Shumofsky: Stewart Talent
ADULT COMMERCIAL AGENT OF THE YEAR
Michele De La Riva: Innovative Artists
Jessica Ellis: Agency for the Performing Arts (APA)
Juliana Castro, Dedra Galiher & David Ziff: Cunningham, Escott, Slevin & Doherty (CESD)
Julie Gudz & Candace Stewart: DDO Artists Agency
Nancy Luciano: Luciano Reeves Talent
Blake Viglione: Aqua Talent Agency
YOUTH COMMERCIAL AGENT OF THE YEAR
Jeremy Apody: Buchwald
Bri Curtis: DDO Artists Agency
Haydn Jones: Abrams Artists Agency
Sydel Lisi-Hand: Coast to Coast Talent Group
Dawn Osbrink: The Osbrink Agency
Carol Lynn Sher: Cunningham, Escott, Slevin & Doherty (CESD)
VOICEOVER AGENT OF THE YEAR
Alicia Beekman: DDO Artists Agency
Melissa Berger-Brennan: Cunningham, Escott, Slevin & Doherty (CESD)
James Murray: Abrams Artists Agency
Maureen Rose & Abbie Waters: The Osbrink Agency
Portia Scott: Coast to Coast Talent Group
Arlene Thornton: Arlene Thornton & Associates
NORTHEAST COMMERCIAL OR VOICEOVER AGENT OF THE YEAR
Tracey Goldblum: Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin & Associates
Kerri Krilla: Cunningham: Escott, Slevin & Doherty (CESD)
Gina Manfredi: DDO Artists Agency
Shoshana Robuck: Take 3 Talent Agency
Mickey Shera: Innovative Artists
FEATURE CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Carmen Cuba: Carmen Cuba Casting
Rich Delia: Rich Delia Casting
Sarah Finn: Sarah Finn Co.
Dean E. Fronk & Donald Paul Pemrick: Pemrick/Fronk Casting
Laray Mayfield: Laray Mayfield Casting
John Papsidera: Automatic Sweat
NORTHEAST FEATURE CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Kerry Barden & Paul Schnee: Barden/Schnee Casting
Ally Beans: Eisenberg/Beans Casting
Kathleen Chopin: Kathleen Chopin Casting
Billy Hopkins & Ashley Ingram: Billy Hopkins Casting
Avy Kaufman: Avy Kaufman Casting
Cindy Tolan: Cindy Tolan Casting
SOUTHEAST CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Elizabeth Coulon: Coulon Casting
Rhavynn Drummer: Tyler Perry Studios
Meagan Lewis: RPM Casting
Chase Paris & Tara Feldstein: Feldstein/Paris Casting
George Pierre: Pierre Casting
TELEVISION CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Lyndsey Baldasare & David Rapaport: Rapaport/Baldasare Casting
Tiffany Little Canfield: Telsey + Company
Kim Coleman: Kim Coleman Casting
Jeff Greenberg: Jeff Greenberg Casting
Alexis Frank Koczara & Christine Smith Shevchenko: Koczara/Shevchenko Casting
Robert J. Ulrich: Ulrich/Dawson/Kritzer Casting
NORTHEAST TELEVISION CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Beth Bowling & Kim Miscia: Bowling/Miscia Casting
Rob Decina: CBS Television Studios
Mark Saks: Mark Saks Casting
Julie Schubert: Julie Schubert Casting
Jonathan Strauss: Jonathan Strauss Casting
Bernard Telsey: Telsey + Company
YOUTH TELEVISION CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Krisha Bullock & Jamie Snow: Bullock & Snow Casting
Nickole Doro & Shayna Sherwood: Doro/Sherwood Casting
Suzanne Goddard-Smythe: Suzanne Goddard-Smythe Casting
Harriet Greenspan: Harriet Greenspan Casting
Danielle Aufiero & Amber Horn: Aufiero/Horn Casting
Howard Meltzer: Casting by Howard Meltzer
COMMERCIAL CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Dan Bell: Dan Bell Casting
Danielle Eskinazi: Danielle Eskinazi Casting
Maya Adrabi, Lindsay Bronson & Alyson Horn: Alyson Horn Casting
Jillian Johnston & Michael Sanford: Sanford/Johnston Casting
Francene Selkirk: Francene Selkirk Casting
Jodi Sonnenberg: Sonnenberg Casting
ANIMATION VOICEOVER CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Mary Hildago: Sony Pictures Animation
Ruth Lambert & Robert McGee: Lambert/McGee Casting
Linda Lamontange: Linda Lamontange Casting
David Wright: Disney Television Animation Casting
VIDEO GAME CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Timothy Cubbison: Horseless Cowboy
Ivy Isenberg: Ivy Isenberg Casting
Emily Schweber: Emily Schweber Casting
NORTHEAST COMMERCIAL OR VOICEOVER CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Donald Case: Donald Case Casting
Fay Shumsey Grande & David Morris: Grande/Morris Casting
Angela Mickey & Rachel Reiss: Liz Lewis Casting Partners
Rebecca Yarsin: House Casting
ASSOCIATE CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Jeffrey Drew: Patrick Rush Casting
Chris Gehrt: Wendy O’Brien Casting
Rachel Imbriglio: UDK Casting
Coco Kleppinger: Rich Delia Casting
Jeremy O’Keefe: Greenstein/Daniel Casting
Ryan Bernard Tymensky: Telsey + Company
