asTech's Welcomes New CFO as They Expand to Europe and Beyond

Teresa P. Covington to Join asTech as Chief Financial Officer

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Repairify, Inc. parent company of asTech names Teresa P. Covington as Chief Financial OfficerPlano, TX October 3, 2019 – Repairify, Inc., a leading cloud-based automotive technology and diagnostic services provider, today announced the appointment of Teresa Covington as its Chief Financial Officer. Covington will join the organization's senior leadership team and lead the company's global finance operations.Covington is a strategic financial executive with more than 20 years of C-level experience with publicly-held and privately-owned companies. Most recently, Covington was heading the global Finance organization at AeroVironment, a publicly-traded technology company in Aerospace and Defense that designs, manufactures, and distributes unmanned aerial vehicles. There, Covington served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since 2017. Prior to joining AeroVironment in 2011, Covington served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Line 6, a global designer and manufacturer of musical instruments, now part of Yamaha. Additional financial leadership roles at Mattel Toys, Inc., Harman International Industries and Equity Marketing Inc. round out Covington's successful career.Teresa earned her Master's in Business Administration from Stanford University Graduate School of Business, a Master's in electrical engineering from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign."I am very excited and eager to join asTech and to work with an extraordinary group of professionals. My aspiration is to apply my passion and experience in technology and operations to build and lead a strong finance team for a company with a global mission to make the world a safer place. asTech's purpose of protecting lives with our patented technology and cadre of trained technicians deeply resonates with me," Covington said.Covington's two-decades-long experience in leading strong financial and accounting organizations, her experiences as a public company CFO, her passion for technology and her experiences in operations, will enhance asTech's ability to continue its strong growth and expansion throughout the U.S., in Europe and beyond.Doug Kelly, CEO of Repairify Inc. said "The partnership between the CEO and CFO of any company is a critical lynchpin in ensuring positive advancement and in achieving organizational objectives. I am excited to welcome such an extraordinary financial talent to the executive team and am looking forward to the next phase of our growth."Joining asTech later this month, Covington will be based at Repairify's Plano, Texas office.About asTech® asTech is a leading provider of automotive diagnostic, vehicle electronic repair and calibration services with patented technology that allows for bi-directional communication between OEM factory scan tools and ASE Certified or Dealer-Trained Technicians, ensuring a safe and proper repair of the complex electronics systems. The asTech process allows a vehicle to stay in the production lane, reducing cycle time while improving repair quality, resulting in improved customer satisfaction, elevated safety, and a lower overall cost of repair.asTech offers three separate methods of delivery - Remote, In-Shop, and Mobile. The patented asTechdevice allows shop technicians to connect remotely to an OEM tool and ASE Certified or Dealer-Trained Technician over the air to perform vehicle health checks, reprogramming, and calibrations. For larger customers, asTechwill place full-time employees on-site to handle vehicle diagnostics, smaller repairs, and calibrations. For larger, more complex jobs, asTechwill dispatch highly specialized technicians through its nationwide mobile business.For more information, please visit www.astech.com

This is asTech



