asTech® to Offer Vehicle Diagnostic and Calibration Services to Fix Auto USA

asTech® announces Fix Auto USA Partnership

At asTech®, we protect people’s lives by ensuring proper repair of automotive electronic systems” — Frank Terlep

PLANO, TEXAS, USA, May 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plano, TX. (May 21, 2019) asTech ®, today, announced it has signed an agreement in which it will offer vehicle diagnostic and calibration services to the Fix Auto organization in the United States.Through this partnership, Fix Auto USA franchise locations will be able to utilize asTech® as an approved vendor to offer customers and insurance partners vehicle electronics diagnostic and calibration services for pre-repair and post-repair conditions.asTech’s diagnostic, calibration solutions, and technical support team of ASE certified, and dealer trained technicians enable real-time collaboration, utilizing only OEM factory scan tools to diagnose and perform repairs efficiently.“At asTech®, we protect people’s lives by ensuring proper repair of automotive electronic systems,” said Frank Terlep, Senior Vice President, Global Innovation. Terlep added, “By partnering with asTech®, Fix Auto USA and its franchise locations will get access to the latest tools, technologies, and techniques required to properly diagnose and repair today’s and tomorrow’s ADAS equipped vehicles.”“Ensuring that each vehicle, which we repair, is returned to its owner having followed proper procedures for complete safety and reliability is not only our first objective, but also our moral obligation,” stated Landon Thompson Vice President of Operations, Fix Auto USA. “asTech® provides a system which we have been using and have validated as an effective tool to provide us critical insight to ensure we are properly aligned with developing OEM standards.”About asTech®Founded in 2010, asTech® is a leading provider of vehicle diagnostic repair solutions to the collision repair industry. The Company provides remote and in-shop automotive electronic services using its patented asTech® device, performed by ASE-Certified and dealer trained Technicians using only OEM factory tools. The Company also offers Mobile level two diagnostic and Calibration repair services in select metropolitan markets. asTech® provides real-time repair assistance to over 5,000 repair facilities and shop technicians worldwide.For More Information Please Visit: www.astech.com About Fix Auto USABased in San Diego, California, Fix Auto USA provides a platform which enables independent owner-operated collision repair facilities to achieve success in a consolidating marketplace. Fix Auto members benefit from a trusted brand, local, regional, and national-level insurance representation, leading-edge technology, centrally managed claims processes, and pooled purchasing power, all combined to ensure consistent performance and accelerated growth opportunities. For more information about Fix Auto USA, go to www.fixautousa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.