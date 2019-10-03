Advanced Urology Selects DASH Suite to Transform Patient Access and Boost Patient Engagement

Radix Health

Radix Health’s DASH software helps providers increase patient access and deliver a frictionless patient experience.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radix Health , Inc., provider of patient access technologies, today announced that it signed a contract for the DASH platform with Advanced Urology , a renowned urology practice headquartered in Snellville, GA. Advanced Urology will use Radix Health’s DASH suite of software solutions to transform patient access and delight patients in an era of healthcare consumerism.Radix Health’s DASH software helps medical groups, health centers, and hospitals across the United States deliver a frictionless patient experience through patient-provider matching, contact center scheduling, automated waitlists, actionable reminders, online self-scheduling, and patient surveys. Advanced Urology elected to implement the DASH suite to create a seamless patient experience from the time a patient searches for a provider through scheduling and patient intake to after the appointment has occurred.“At Advanced Urology, we deliver the best possible patient experience through innovative treatments, exceptional service, and superior outcomes.,” says George Fischer, Chief Marketing Officer of Advanced Urology. “The DASH suite allows us to further enhance this experience by engaging our patients across multiple channels. At the same time, it ensures that provider preferences are honored, resulting in higher physician satisfaction.”“As a physician, I know how much the individual patient-provider relationship matters,” says CEO Dr. Arun Mohan. “We know Advanced Urology makes patients their number one priority, and we are confident that DASH will not only expand lines of communication between patients and caregivers, but it will take their care delivery to the next level.”About Advanced UrologyAdvanced Urology is Georgia's leading provider of high quality, urological care. We are ranked #1 on Health Grades and are the only provider in the area to offer same day appointments. Our highly skilled medical professionals work within our own state-of-the-art facilities where we are dedicated to making our patients feel comfortable and valued. Our patients are our highest priority, and we pride ourselves on delivering innovative treatments, exceptional service, and superior outcomes. For more information or to book an appointment, please visit www.advancedurology.com About Radix HealthRadix Health is a technology company that believes that patient experience starts with patient access. Our data-driven solutions align provider supply with patient demand, maximizing existing capacity and reducing delays in care. We help leading medical groups to optimize every step of a patient’s appointment journey - from alerting patients to needed care, helping them find the right provider, scheduling an appointment across multiple channels, and engaging with patients until the day of their visit. We take the busy work out of getting patients in the door so you can focus on the hard work of keeping them healthy. To learn more, please visit www.radixhealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.



