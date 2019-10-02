Excelero Named One Of “Best Entrepreneurial Companies In America” By Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Entrepreneur360 List

helps organizations maximize storage efficiency and ROI with storage architectures for even the most demanding AI, ML, analytics and database workloads

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excelero , a disruptor in software-defined block storage, today was recently recognized as one of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” by Entrepreneur magazine’s Entrepreneur360 ™ ranking, a premier study delivering the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America. Based on this study forged by Entrepreneur, Excelero is recognized as a well-rounded company that has mastered a balance of impact, innovation, growth leadership and value.“We’re delighted that for the third year in a row Excelero’s strong adoption by web-scale enterprises has given it a berth on the Entrepreneur360 ranking – this year, ranked almost 60-points higher,” said Lior Gal, CEO and co-founder, Excelero. “As AI, ML, GPU computing and analytics applications skyrocket, traditional storage solutions cannot scale or perform to their demands. Excelero is well-positioned to capture the sea-change in storage architectures to help companies achieve peak efficiency, grow and gain a competitive edge.”“Every entrepreneur knows that a healthy business isn’t just about growth. It’s about being well-rounded—growing your culture and your systems as strongly as you grow your revenue,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur Magazine. “That’s why we’re excited to celebrate these companies with our fifth annual Entrepreneur360™ ranking. The companies that make the list have pushed boundaries with their innovative ideas, fostered strong company cultures, impacted their communities for the better, strengthened their brand, and grown impressively as a result.”Excelero helps enterprises maximize storage efficiency and ROI even with their most demanding AI, ML, analytics and database workloads that run on NVMe Flash-based storage architectures. The company’s award-winning solution, NVMesh , is software-defined block storage that enables shared NVMe across any network and supports any local or distributed file system. In August 2019 Excelero debuted Excelero NVEdge, block storage software for building scale-up NVMe All-Flash Arrays (NAFAs) that leverage traditional controller-based high availability (HA) storage. Whether in scale-out or scale-up deployments, Excelero customers benefit from the performance of local flash with the convenience of centralized storage, while avoiding proprietary hardware lock-in and reducing the overall storage TCO.Honorees were identified based on the results from a comprehensive study of independently-owned companies, using a proprietary algorithm and other advanced analytics. The algorithm was built on a balanced scorecard designed to measure five metrics reflecting major pillars of entrepreneurship—innovation, growth, leadership, impact and business valuation.To learn more about Excelero, visit www.excelero.com For additional details on the E360 List and the companies recognized, visit: entrepreneur.com/360###About Entrepreneur Media, Inc.For 42 years, Entrepreneur Media Inc. has been serving the entrepreneurial community by providing comprehensive coverage of business and personal success through original content and events. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, GreenEntrepreneur.com and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Press provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners worldwide.To learn more, visit entrepreneur.com. Follow us on Twitter or Instagram at @Entrepreneur and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/entmagazine.About ExceleroExcelero delivers low-latency distributed block storage for hyperscale applications such as AI, machine learning and GPU computing, in the Cloud and on the Edge. Founded in 2014 by a team of storage veterans and inspired by the Tech Giants’ shared-nothing architectures for web-scale applications, the company has designed a software-defined block storage solution that meets the low-latency performance and scalability requirements of the largest web-scale and enterprise applications.Excelero’s distributed NVMe technology enables customers to benefit from the performance of local flash with the convenience of centralized storage while avoiding proprietary hardware lock-in and reducing the overall storage TCO. Excelero’s storage software is deployed by major web-scale customers, for data analytics and machine learning applications and in Media & Entertainment post-production and HPC environments.Follow us on Twitter @ExceleroStorage, on LinkedIn or visit us at www.excelero.com to learn more.###For further information:Tom LeydenVice President of Corporate MarketingMobile US +1 818 919 8478press@excelero.comFederica MonsoneEMEA Media Contact (A3 Communications)+44 (0) 1252 875 203fred.monsone@a3communications.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.