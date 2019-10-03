Key to Call Center Success: Alternative Staffing Model to End the Cycle of Attrition

Alan Hubbard, COO of NTI

At the 2019 Remote Working Summit, Alan Hubbard discusses an alternative staffing model to end the Cycle of Attrition.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a nonprofit organization serving the disability community for almost 25 years, NTI advocates for inclusion of disabled Americans in the workforce. NTI has been placing disabled Americans in work-at-home jobs since 1995. At a recent work-at-home conference, NTI’s Chief Operations Officer Alan Hubbard addressed call center industry leaders to explain how NTI can provide Americans with disabilities jobs within the industry. While national attrition rate for call centers hover around 30% year after year, NTI trained agents have a much lower attrition rate leading to savings for the companies who hire them.

Link to the video presentation: http://disability.one/Alternatives

Hubbard explained that at the core, NTI is a staffing agency whose expertise is training and hiring disabled Americans to be great customer service agents. Due to the challenges and restrictions that come with having a disability, many of the people NTI trains and hires don’t have the capability to work outside of their homes. Because NTI offers legitimate at-home jobs with competitive pay rates that are difficult to find through any other outlet, NTI trained agents tend to stay in their jobs longer than their coworkers without disabilities.

“NTI takes the guess work out of the hiring process. Our team of recruiters are intimately familiar with the needs of call centers,” Hubbard said. “We help them find and manage skilled agents who just so happen to have a disability and need to work from home.”

With experience in many verticals including business process outsourcers (BPOs) as well as in-house call centers for finance, retail, healthcare and governmental clients, NTI has the experience to help companies of all shapes and sizes. “We help them define their needs and craft solutions all while providing agents who delver outstanding service with low attrition,” Hubbard explained. “You name it we’ve been there from small startups to Fortune 500 companies.”

In addition to being a staffing agency, NTI also runs its own virtual call center staffed with around 150 agents all of whom are disabled and working from home. Speaking to call center executives from across the nation, Hubbard said, “We know the problems you are dealing with hiring, attrition, people management. All those things that you deal with every day, we deal with too. So, when we try to meet your needs, we get it. We experience it just like you experience it and we use our knowledge in order to deliver what you need.”

NTI’s goal is not only to find at-home jobs for the disability community, but to make sure disabled Americans are successful in those jobs. “It’s critical that we train them and have them understand the ins–and-outs of a call center job,” Hubbard declared. “We provide call centers with agents that are a good fit for the demands of the jobs they need to fill. NTI trained agents have staying power for the very reason that NTI has prepared them for the demands of the job.” Hubbard closed by saying, “At the end of the day NTI and the people who work for us aren’t going to be successful unless you folks are successful.”

For more information about hiring NTI trained agents, visit http://hireagents.nticentral.org or email sales@nticentral.org.

