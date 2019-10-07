San Francisco Public Relations Agency Singer Associates Finalist for Global Public Relations Award

Singer Associates Public Relations San Francisco is a finalist for “Global Public Relations Agency of the Year” Award

We are beyond excited by this great honor and we salute our clients, our staff, and our competitors.” — Adam Alberti, Managing Partner, SF PR Agency Singer Associates

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer Associates Public Relations San Francisco is one of five public relations agencies from around the world that is a finalist for the distinction of being named the “Global Public Relations Agency of the Year” by The Holmes Report , one of the leading sources of news for the public relations profession.“We owe this honor to our clients--who give us the most exciting, challenging, and fascinating assignments imaginable--and our dedicated family of staff members who make the headlines come true,” said agency president Sam Singer."We are beyond excited by this great honor and we salute our clients, our staff, and our competitors," added managing partner Adam Alberti.The other four public relations agencies competing include international agencies SKDKnickerbocker (US), Greyling (UK), FSB (Brazil) and APCO (US).The Holmes Report 2019 “Global PR Agencies of the Year” competition is the result of an exhaustive research process by the Holmes Report involving more than 450 international agencies and face-to-face meetings with the best PR firms across North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific and LatAm.The winner will be announced at the 2019 Global SABRE Awards, which take place at the PRovoke19 Global PR Summit in Washington, DC, on the evening of 23 October at the Watergate Hotel.The Holmes Report said, in evaluating Singer Associates Public Relations San Francisco for the award, that “when it comes to high-stakes public battles on the West Coast, Singer Associates’ public relations firm is very likely to be involved on one side of the aisle. And that reputation has only improved in recent years, powering another year of impressive growth — up an eye-catching 34% in 2018 with just 17 staffers, and the additional of a new office in Silicon Valley/San Jose to join its existing San Francisco HQ.”The awards selection committee cited Singer’s work for clients Chevron, Stanford, Bayer, Tetra Tech Environmental Engineering, Denver Broncos, Hotel Council of San Francisco, California Hotel & Lodging Association, San Jose Water Company, Blue Shield of California, Kylli Real Estate Development, Jay Paul Development Co. and Sand Hill Property Co. In addition, the firm has represented a larger number of California cities and local government agencies, including San Bruno, Pleasanton, Oakland, Millbrae, Santa Clara, Alameda County, Sonoma County, Fremont, Milpitas, and others.Award judges also noted the firm’s work “on the long-running (and award-winning) corporate-sponsored community-based newspaper/news site, The Richmond Standard , for Chevron’s Richmond Refinery. The online publication has garnered significant media coverage nationally and internationally as a groundbreaking community journalism concept and as a corporate news delivery service.“Meanwhile, the firm’s work continues to showcase its aptitude in handling sensitive public issues, including the Outside Lands music festival, Grasslands cannabis sale, and the successful RM3 bridge toll campaign in northern California.”Singer Associates Public Relations San Francisco senior staff includes managing partner Adam Alberti; senior partner Jason Barnett; business manager Erin Souza; CFO Sharon Rollins Singer; partner Pete Hillan; senior account executive Mike Aldax; account director Tina Walker; account director Christie Farrell; account director Michael Campbell; vice president Alison Kastama; senior consultant Allynn McInerney; account executive Julia Latimer; assistant account executive Lillian Iffert; account coordinator Diana Mendez; account coordinator Colette Wright; account coordinator Brittany Yann; assistant office manager Yvette Martinez; intern Katie Assael.The Holmes Report is one of the PR industry's leading source of news, trends, events, and career information for public relations professionals.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.