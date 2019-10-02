LE Advocate Christine Hilcken Kempner to keynote at NY 5K Fun Run & Walk to Fight LE & LD

Chrissy and husband Tyler Christine (“Chrissy”) Hilcken Kempner New York Fun Run 2019

Tenth annual NY #LymphWalk to be held in Riverside Park, NYC, 10/19/19

I have fought lymphedema and refused to define myself by this diagnosis. Instead, I have chosen to tell my story and to speak out.” — Christine ("Chrissy") Hilcken Kempner

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, October 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2010, a small but determined group of activists gathered in Belmont Lake State Park on Long Island for the first-ever Walk to Fight Lymphedema & Lymphatic Diseases, also known as the very first #LymphWalk. Christine ("Chrissy") Hilcken Kempner, then 21 years old and newly diagnosed with lymphedema, was there.Now Chrissy will deliver the keynote speech at the tenth New York 5K Fun Run & Walk to Fight LE & LD , this year held in Riverside Park in Manhattan on October 19.“When I was diagnosed in 2009,” said Chrissy, “I was a Division 1 softball player, a pitcher, who now had to wrap my dominant right arm for 23 hours a day. The diagnosis nearly derailed my career and had me questioning my very identity. Since then, I have fought this disease and refused to define myself by this diagnosis. Instead, I have chosen to tell my story and to speak out, as my own advocate and on behalf of others who are struggling with this chronic and incurable disease. I am proud to be able to speak to so many fellow advocates in New York on October 19.”“We were thrilled when Chrissy agreed to deliver the keynote at this historic Run/Walk,” said LE&RN President & CEO William Repicci. “Chrissy and her family have been fierce advocates from the beginning, and they are still fighting with us for better diagnosis, treatments, and, one day, cures.”To sign up, join a team, form a team, or support a team, just visit www.LymphWalk.org and click on the New York Run/Walk. Use NYEARLY2019 for an early-bird discount; code available while supplies last.LE&RN thanks Run/Walk partner Montefiore Einstein Center for Cancer Care, as well as National LymphWalk Series Sponsors: Jobst and Tactile Medical (Premier Presenting Sponsors), ImpediMed/L-Dex, medi USA, Bio Compression Systems, Herantis Pharma, Juzo, Lympha Press, Sigvaris Group (Platinum Sponsors), AIROS Medical, L&R USA, LympheDIVAs, and Wear Ease (Emerald Sponsors). LE&RN also thanks Local Sponsors: Mount Sinai, BioSupportMD, NormaTec, ShechterCare NJ, Tarter Krinsky & Drogin, Advanced Varicose Vein Treatments of Manhattan, The Compression Store, ILWTI, The Institute for Advanced Reconstruction at The Plastic Surgery Center. Opportunities for local businesses and corporate sponsorships are available.About LE&RNFounded in 1998, the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (formerly LRF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to fight lymphatic disease and lymphedema through education, research and advocacy. LE&RN provides valuable educational resources for the millions of people who suffer from lymphedema and lymphatic disease. LE&RN fosters and supports research that can deepen the medical community's understanding of the lymphatic system. For more information about lymphatic diseases or the Lymphatic Education & Research Network, please visit www.LymphaticNetwork.org or call (516) 625-9675.



