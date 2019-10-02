Issued by NTI

NDEAM Alert: LandAjob Helps Organizations Hire the ‘The Right Talent, Right Now’ Using Americans with Disabilities

John Bertram, Director of Operations at LandAjob

During the month of NDEAM, LandAjob.org, has been working with organizations to provide the job opportunities for individuals with disabilities nationwide.

We take the pressure off of the employer and employee through our reimbursement services.”
— John Bertram, Director of Operations at LandAjob

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Department of Labor has announced this year's theme of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) as "The Right Talent, Right Now.” The theme emphasizes the role that people with disabilities play in America's economic success, especially in an era when historically low unemployment and global competition are creating a high demand for skilled talent.

LandAjob.org, a non-profit Employment Network of the Social Security Administration is playing their part to help organizations hire, “The Right Talent, Right Now.” Director of Operations, John Bertram has been working diligently to increase the job opportunities for individuals with disabilities nationwide. He is partnering with new organizations to post their open positions, help organizations gain tax rebates through WOTC, and adhere to Federal hiring requirements through the Office of Federal Contract Compliance.

LandAjob helps employees navigate the world of working with a disability through job resources and job-expense reimbursements. To help employers as well as their employees, LandAjob has set up a program to provide the employee with job-expense reimbursements. If a current or potential employee is disabled and qualifies for LandAjob’s program, they may receive up to $13,000 of reimbursements.

Those on SSI or SSDI who are working or just started working may qualify for the job-expense reimbursements. To determine eligibility, visit http://laj.work/NDEAM.

“It’s a win-win for the organization and the person they are hiring. If a work computer, transportation, or even daycare is necessary; we’ll take pressure off of the employer to provide the employee with job-expense reimbursements if they qualify.”

Organizations interested in partnering with LandAjob to advertise their open positions for free should contact John Bertram, at jbertram@landajob.org, call 857-772-76-15, or simply submit contact information at http://StartHiring.LandAjob.org.

NTI, otherwise known as National Telecommuting Institute, Inc. offers high-quality, cost-effective virtual staffing services. Founded in 1995 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, NTI pursues its mission to identify and develop work-at-home jobs for severely disabled Americans.

