The 2019 Central Coast AirFest Soars Back into the Santa Maria Valley

The second annual Central Coast AirFest returns October 12 – 13 at the Santa Maria Public Airport.

We welcome visitors to the Santa Maria Valley to explore what we have to offer. The AirFest is a thrilling addition to our event line-up for everyone to experience.” — Jennifer Harrison

SANTA MARIA, CA, USA, October 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Santa Maria, Calif.) – The second annual Central Coast AirFest returns October 12 – 13 at the Santa Maria Public Airport.The AirFest will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and is expected to draw thousands of spectators and aviation fanatics. The theme this year is “The Inventor’s Dream.”The AirFest features the spectacular aerial showcase from the USAF F-16 Viper Demo Team, the headlining act. The F-16 Viper is the United States Air Force’s premier fighting jet with advanced maneuvers. Air performances will also showcase the Red Bull Heli Demo, Ace Maker and the Red Bull Air Force Jump.Spectators can plan on seeing the high-flying action of pilot Eric Tucker, a worldwide performer known for his high-performance acrobatics, and pilot Rob Holland, a record-breaking competition aerobatic champion from New Hampshire. Other pilots who will soar into the Santa Maria Valley are Sammy Mason, a young but experienced pilot who was the youngest pilot in the U.S. Advanced Aerobatic Team at age 19 and who now flies a Red Bull Challenger, Vicky Benzing, a highly-skilled pilot, skydiver, air racer and performer, and Bill Stein, an accomplished pilot known for his airshow flying routines. A full schedule is available.Beyond performances, the AirFest offers a variety of attractions including a beer garden with local brews and wine for adults, a McDonald’s KidZone, a static display of the military’s defense aircraft, an equipment showcase featuring local agricultural manufacturers and a plethora of vendors.“The inaugural AirFest drew approximately 18,000 spectators last year, which was a huge success,” said Jennifer Harrison, director of the Santa Maria Valley Visitors Bureau. “We welcome visitors to the Santa Maria Valley to explore what we have to offer — from exciting events, wine country, Santa Maria Style Barbecue and rejuvenating outdoor experiences. The AirFest is a thrilling addition to our event line-up for everyone to experience.”The Radisson Hotel Santa Maria, located right at the Santa Maria Airport, is the 2019 host hotel and will feature an aviation theme to fit the occasion. For those spectators looking for other Santa Maria Valley lodging options, there are a wide variety of hotels to suit all needs in close proximity to the airport.General admission and VIP tickets as well as parking passes can be purchased online. Share the information on Facebook and get $2 off. For more information, visit centralcoastairfest.com.Santa Maria Valley is the perfect home base for California’s Central Coast. Boasting 34 tasting rooms, 24 hiking trails, 13 beaches, and a growing selection of local breweries, all within a beautiful 30-minute drive. There is no need to venture out if you are looking for sand dunes, hiking trails, horseback riding, cycling, and authentic Santa Maria Style dining — you’ll find all that right in our backyard. Santa Maria Valley is the perfect home base, where you can eat, drink and do more for less.About Santa Maria Valley:Serving the greater Santa Maria Valley in the heart of California’s Central Coast, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau is a nonprofit association that facilitates local tourism and provides information on the region’s many attractions and visitor services. Famed for its fine wines, natural wonders, agricultural heritage and flavorful barbecue, the Santa Maria Valley offers a broad range of cultural, sporting and historical experiences. For details on Santa Maria Valley lodging, wine tasting, travel deals and e-newsletter alerts, visit santamariavalley.com or call (800) 331-3779.



