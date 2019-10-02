Technology Solutions Provider ITsavvy Proudly Supports Stewart-Haas Racing Driver Clint Bowyer in NASCAR Playoffs

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ITsavvy joins Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer in the NASCAR Playoffs this weekend at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

It’s been thrilling to sponsor this car, attend events and collaborate with the SHR team. While the races themselves are exciting, the entire SHR organization is exciting also. ” — ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., October 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, the Official Technology Solutions provider of Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), joins Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer in the NASCAR Playoffs this weekend at Dover (Del.) International Speedway as the SHR driver begins the Round of 12 in his No. 14 ITsavvy/Haas Automation Ford Mustang.

ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing resources for integrated IT products and technology solutions in the United States, will be featured on the hood of Bowyer’s Ford Mustang while Haas Automation, the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America, is featured on the car’s rear quarterpanels.

Dover International Speedway features the following characteristics:

• Exciting, one-mile concrete oval with two 1,076-foot long, 48-foot-wide straightaways banked at nine degrees, connected by 24-degree, 58-foot-wide corners.

• The Oct. 6 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover marks the track’s 100th NASCAR Cup Series race. The facility is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Dover will be the 10th track in the nation to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

Bowyer, a 10-time race winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, is in the NASCAR Playoffs for the second straight year and the eighth time in his career. He advanced from the Round of 16 into the Round of 12 by finishing fourth last Sunday at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval.

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “We’re expecting Clint to get a lot of attention this weekend because of his success in moving up to the NASCAR Playoffs Round of 12. It’s been thrilling to sponsor this car, attend events and collaborate with the SHR team. While the races themselves are exciting, the entire SHR organization is exciting also. They enthusiastically embrace the leading-edge technology we provide and are eager to leverage it toward performance and bottom line results.”

ITsavvy is in its second year of a multi-year partnership with SHR.

“ITsavvy and SHR share the same attributes – technology, precision, speed, teamwork and success,” said Tony Stewart, co-owner of SHR with Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation. “We strive for success and we do it as a team, but we rely on technology to help us find and leverage any advantage that makes our racecars fast.”

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio; and Raleigh, N.C. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. Visit ITsavvy’s Media Center at www.ITsavvy.com/about/media-center. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/technology-solutions-provider-itsavvy-proudly-supports-stewart-haas-racing-driver-clint-bowyer-in-nascar-playoffs/



ITsavvy and Stewart-Haas Racing



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.