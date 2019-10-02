Investors Bank and Its Foundation Honor New York Giants by Presenting a Grant to The Giants Foundation

Shown during the grant presentation, from left to right, are Investors Foundation Executive Director Rodger Herrigel, Investors Bank Chief Marketing & Product Officer Dorian Hansen, President & COO Domenick Cama and New York Giants Senior Manager Alyssa Agrifolio.

The $25,000 grant acknowledges the New York Giants role as a legendary football franchise and the organization’s ongoing philanthropic efforts in the community

Investors Bank (NASDAQ:ISBC)

One of hallmarks of the Investors Bank and New York Giants alliance is our willingness to generously share our time, talent and resources to make a positive difference in the communities we serve.” — President and COO Domenick Cama

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY, US, October 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In front of tens of thousands of Giants fans in MetLife Stadium, Investors Bank and the Investors Foundation presented a $25,000 grant to The Giants Foundation. The grant acknowledges the New York Giants role as a legendary football franchise and the organization’s ongoing philanthropic efforts in the community through The Giants Foundation. Investors Bank and its Foundation are honored to support those efforts, and by doing so, also recognize the exceptional backing the New York Giants receive from their loyal season ticket holders.Investors Bank President and COO Domenick Cama and Chief Marketing & Product Officer Dorian Hansen, along with Investors Foundation Executive Director Rodger Herrigel, presented the grant to New York Giants Senior Manager, Corporate Giving & Events Alyssa Agrifolio. The grant was given prior to the Giants’ 24-3 victory over the Washington Redskins.Throughout its 95-year history, the New York Giants have always given back to local, not-for-profit groups in many meaningful ways. The Giants Foundation also provides grants to nonprofits that serve disadvantaged children and families, often helping boys and girls who are playing sports at the elementary, middle and high school levels.In presenting the grant, Mr. Cama said, “One of hallmarks of the Investors Bank and New York Giants alliance is our willingness to generously share our time, talent and resources to make a positive and lasting difference in the communities we serve.”The Investors Foundation is marking its 14th year of service this October. To date, the Foundation has issued more than $38 million in grants. These resources are provided to organizations in educational and community enrichment services, health and well-being, arts and culture, family services, economic development and job opportunity programs as well as military support and civil services.In receiving the grant, Ms. Agrifolio said, “The New York Giants family believes in assisting people and families who are struggling to overcome barriers, take charge of their lives and reach useful goals.”New York Giants and Investors Bank AllianceThis New York Giants and Investors Bank are marking the second year of what will be a decade-long strategic alliance. As the Official Consumer and Business Bank of the New York Giants, Investors Bank has introduced the New York Giants-branded debit card and checking account.The New York Giants Checking Account was designed to engage and excite the football franchise’s enthusiastic fans. Investors Bank is prominently featuring the New York Giants logo on each account holder’s debit card and checks. Everyone who joins the Big Blue Checking Crew will have access to many premium features and benefits including an exclusive postgame podcast that features New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard. He will provide an insider’s view of the game.For more details about opening the New York Giants Checking Account, visit one of the Investors Bank’s local branches or visit https://www.myinvestorsbank.com/Giants About Investors BankInvestors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey, is a full-service community bank that has been serving customers since 1926. With over $27 billion in assets and a network of more than 145 retail branches, Investors Bank delivers personalized services and products tailored to the needs of its customers. Investors Bank’s banking services include complete deposit, loan and cash management products for consumers and businesses.For more details about Investors Bank, visit the website address: https://www.investorsbank.com Investors Bank: Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.About Investors FoundationInvestors Bank created the Investors Foundation in 2005 to support the communities Investors Bank serves. Investors Foundation supports initiatives in the arts, youth development, health and human services, education and affordable housing. Investors Foundation works to improve the lives of its customers and neighbors.About the New York Football GiantsA cornerstone franchise of the National Football League, the New York Football Giants began play in 1925. With eight championships, including a victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI, their second in five seasons, the Giants are the only franchise in the NFL with a Super Bowl victory in each of the last four decades. Headquartered at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., the Giants enter their 95th season of play this fall. For more information, visit www.giants.com



