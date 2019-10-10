Dentists in Reading Offering Free Consultations for Dentures Patients

Affordable dentures in Reading are available from ADS

Full, partial, and implant-retained dentures are available in Reading, PA.

READING, PA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full, partial, and implant-retained dentures in Reading, PA are available from Affordable Dental Solutions. The dentists at ADS have helped thousands of patients smile again with fuller, more confident smiles.

Free consultations are available, inclusive of all x-rays. Dentists will work closely with patients to put together a treatment plan best for their needs, budget, and oral health.

Full dentures cost only $650 per arch and partial dentures cost only $750 per arch. Implant-retained dentures are available for $2,999 when two dental implants are added to a patient’s existing lower denture.

“Dental implants help stabilize dentures and keep them from slipping, sliding, or growing loose over time,” explains Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, dentist in Reading.

Dental implants are also available to help a patient replace their missing teeth. A single dental implant costs only $2,000 and includes both the abutment and crown. Together, these help add a more natural-looking finish to a patient’s smile.

To learn more about dentures and dental implants in Reading, request an appointment by visiting https://affordabledentalsolutions.com/request-appointment/.

New patients are currently being accepted.

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at https://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/.

