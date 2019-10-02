SUNation Solar Systems Wins the 2019 HIA-LI Business Achievement Award for Large Business Category

Scott Maskin (CEO & Co-Founder) and Mike Bailis (Chief of Sales & Co-Founder) at the 25th Annual HIA-LI Business Achievement Awards Gala

SUNation is the fastest company to win both small and large business in the 25-year award history

RONKONKOMA, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUNation Solar Systems was announced the winner of the 25th Annual HIA-LI Business Achievement Award for the large business category on September 19, 2019. SUNation was the recipient of the 2016 HIA-LI Business Achievement Award for the small business category, making SUNation the fastest company to win for both the small and large business category in the 25-year HIA-LI award history.

“I am so proud of my SUNation team. We’re the fastest company to win both small (under 100 employees) and large (over 100 employees) in the history of the award. SUNation is not just a business, we’re changing Long Island”, said Scott Maskin, CEO and Co-Founder of SUNation Solar Systems.

According to HIA-LI, the HIA-LI’s Annual Business Achievement Award focuses attention on the overall accomplishments of the business community. The award criteria include commitment to the growth or betterment of the Long Island community, positive employer/employee relations, revenue and profitability trends, and future company vision.

“SUNation received this highly competitive honor because of its business vision, its commitment to the community, and the quality of its employee relations,” said Terri Alessi-Miceli, president and CEO of HIA-LI, which serves as steward of the Long Island Innovation Park at Hauppauge, formerly called Hauppauge Industrial Park.

“Scott Maskin also deserves special praise as co-chair of the HIA-LI Solar Task Force, which is facilitating access to rooftop solar power for businesses housed at the Park. SUNation Solar Systems is a first-rate Long Island company with great leadership”, said Alessi-Miceli.

Other finalists for the large business category included American Diagnostic Corporation, Customer Computer Specialists, Inc., JLL, and Northwell Health. Additional award categories included small business, rookie of the year, and not-for-profit.

The awards gala took place at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury, NY, with over 500 guests in attendance.

SUNation Solar Systems was founded in 2003 by first cousins Scott Maskin & Mike Bailis and has grown to be one of the largest solar contractors on Long Island with over 6,000 residential, commercial and municipal solar installations. Collectively, SUNation provides service to nearly 9,000 installed systems on Long Island. We professionally install the highest quality and most durable equipment using top solar brands. Our mission is making Long Island a better place to live for generations to come through clean, efficient solar power.

SUNation is the 2019 HIA-LI Business Achievement Award Winner for the Large Business Category



