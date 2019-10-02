Train and provide 24 x 7 support to your users with QGate’s new ClickLearn as a Service

A new and unique ClickLearn as a Service: is available in the UK. This powerful user help and e-learning platform provides assistance to your users, 24/7

FAREHAM, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM , October 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- QGate, leaders in delivering high-quality software solutions for Customer Relationship Management (CRM), has announced that they can deliver custom ClickLearn content on almost ANY software solution to provide initial user online training as well as ongoing 24/7 user assistance.Poor user adoption is one of the biggest threats to the success of any system and this is often caused by lack of training.Face-to-face training is expensive, takes time and often lags behind the implementation of new processes. Unsupported users make mistakes and are less willing to engage with the new system.Bespoke content, produced by QGate and powered by ClickLearn, is the solution that ensures user adoption and satisfaction. Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, users can take advantage of clear, accurate and consistent guidance and help, promoting effective and efficient system use.Content CreationCreating system documentation, videos and other material is tedious and is out of date as soon as any system changes are made. Tasks that are not carried out regularly get forgotten and users may only be able to get help when the support desk is operating. This is often not when they are using the system, for example, on shifts, or in a different time zone.Hand me down, or Chinese whisper training kicks in, leading to new users being poorly educated in the system or inventing their own ways of using it.You simply may not have the time or resource to solve these common issues.However, there is an answer - ClickLearn as a Service from QGate. “We believe that well trained and supported employees deliver expected ROI on new systems faster. ClickLearn is the simplest and easiest way to educate and assist users”, says QGate’s Managing Director, Rowland Dexter. “With QGate's bespoke user assistance and e-learning training, powered by ClickLearn, we provide the answer to ensuring user satisfaction and adoption. Users can take advantage of clear, accurate, and up to date guidance, 24/7.”QGate has experienced training content creation and skilled ClickLearn resources that can quickly and effectively create tailored e-learning content for you, published as an online portal.As part of our service, you may have as many portals as you need with specific content covering a variety of requirements including:• Initial training for User Acceptance Testing (UAT) testers• Induction training for new users• Ongoing 24/7 assistance for existing usersThis service is priced at a low per user per month cost – starting at £2 PUPM. A content creation services engagement provides the basis for the bespoke initial content in all the available media formats, Word, PDF, PowerPoint and narrated videos. Further content updates can be provided via a content managed service, or as a further one-off content creation engagement.ClickLearn, the market-leading authoring solution provides the following for many popular Business Applications:• Onboarding Training and Assessment• UAT training• System Testing• 24/7 User Assistance• 24/7 Admin / Power User Assistance• Class Room Training Materials• Product DocumentationAnd is quick and easy to translate into 40+ languages, with over 100 digital voices.About QGate’s ClickLearn ServicesQGate, the first UK ClickLearn Authorized Partner, provides the following ClickLearn Services:• ClickLearn as a Service (includes core content and unlimited portals – onboarding, user assistance, Admin assistance etc.)• No cost Proof of Concepts• Content Authoring Services• ClickLearn Author Training Service



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.