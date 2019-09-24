New look and modernized user interface for QGate’s intelli-CTi™– improving your customers’ experience

intelli-CTi Call Manager Screen-Pop

intelli-CTi™ for Microsoft Dynamics 365, a proven CTI solution, empowers Dynamics 365 users to provide professional & personalized experiences to customers

FAREHAM, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- QGate, leaders in delivering high-quality software solutions for Customer Relationship Management (CRM), today announced the general availability of intelli-CTi™ for Microsoft Dynamics 365, version 4.2. The solution provides instant access to your Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement (CRM) data and the callers’ details, by seamlessly integrating your telephone system and Dynamics 365 system.In today’s digital world, your customers expect a professional and personalized service. They expect you to know who they are, what they have done with you and why they might be calling.Higher customer satisfaction and loyalty come from these personal experiences – with intelli-CTi you have instant access to your CRM data and the caller’s details when you make or receive a call.Microsoft’s new Dynamics 365 Unified Interface brings a new look and feel to their Dynamics 365 applications and consistent user experience across multiple devices.“intelli-CTi™ has been designed to work seamlessly with this new interface. We believe this has enabled us to achieve an even greater user experience and makes intelli-CTi an intrinsic part of the users’ interactions with their customers”, says QGate’s Product Development Manager, Paul Nicholas.In keeping with the recent refresh of Microsoft Dynamics 365, QGate has responded with a refreshed look and feel to intelli-CTi.“intelli-CTi’s new user interface provides synergy with Microsoft’s recently released Unified Interface, delivering a seamless integration and user experience,” says QGate’s Managing Director, Rowland Dexter.“The arrival of the new Dynamics 365 interface from Microsoft was timely for our development roadmap”, says QGate’s Product Development Manager, Paul Nicholas.This inspired us to refresh our own user interface as well as bringing some new features to market, including:o Support for OAuth and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)o Click-to-Dial from directly within Dynamics 365o Adding support for RingCentral VoIP Telephone System to our wide range of supported telephone systems o New “built it yourself” phone integration optiono Enhanced Call Wrap-up Options: Call Dispositions, enabling recording of call outcomesHaving now refreshed the look and feel of intelli-CTi™ for Dynamics 365 as well as adding some additional features, we believe this has enabled us to deliver an even more enhanced user experience and efficiency aid. The addition of the Open Telephony API driver, which was used to enable RingCentral support, is proof of our aim to make the solution as broadly appealing and accessible as possible.Users are empowered to proactively use data from Dynamics 365 during their call. When instantly equipped with call context, users can spend less time looking for data and more time providing reliable, consistent experiences.intelli-CTi transforms your customer engagements by making them connected, personalized and efficient with:Inbound Call Handling: Empowering your Microsoft Dynamics 365 users to instantly take action of inbound telephone calls, to efficiently engage with customers in a professional and personalized way.Outbound Dialing: Improve the experience of Dynamics 365 users with increased calling accuracy, throughput and efficiencies gained by the capabilities of intelli-CTi™ outbound dialing. intelli-CTi streamlines the making of outbound calls by reduced misdialing and removing the need to manually dial telephone numbers.Call Flow Management: Actively encourage best practices within your Microsoft Dynamics 365 users with effective management and control throughout all aspects of telephone call interaction. intelli-CTi™ empowers your users with access to contextual caller data, allowing them to easily access and efficiently manage information from Dynamics 365 throughout the lifecycle of the call.Post-Call Processing: Ensure that after every telephone call your users are capturing with ease all the relevant customer information right within Microsoft Dynamics 365. Distilling notes and history and managing every follow-up action to build stronger future customer engagements.Call Reporting, BI and Analysis: Realize full visibility of the telephony engagement you make with your customers over the telephone, with Business Intelligence (BI) reporting and analysis gained from the richness of telephony information held within of your Microsoft Dynamics 365.These important benefits increase your CRM users’ effectiveness, increasing customer satisfaction and loyalty from efficient and informed telephone calls while relieving your users’ frustrations and increasing your business competitiveness. Take your Free Trial now to see how effectively intelli-CTi™ connects your customers with your business.



