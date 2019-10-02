Crestline Hotels & Resorts to Manage Three Additional Hotels

Homewood Suites by Hilton Seattle Downtown, Homewood Suites by Hilton Phoenix-Biltmore, and the Hampton Inn Norfolk-Naval Base

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”), announced today its management of three hotels: the 162-suite Homewood Suites by Hilton Seattle Downtown, Washington, the 124-suite Homewood Suites by Hilton Phoenix-Biltmore, Arizona, and the 117-guestroom Hampton Inn Norfolk-Naval Base, Virginia.



“We look forward to welcoming these well-positioned properties into our system,” said James Carroll, President and CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts. “With Crestline’s laser focus on customer service and guest satisfaction we know we can help these hotels move and maintain a leadership position in their respective markets,” added Carroll.

The Homewood Suites by Hilton Seattle is located at 206 Western Avenue West, Seattle, Washington. It is a short walk to some of Seattle's most famous landmarks and attractions including the Space Needle, Pike Place Market, and the city center. It is only one mile from the Port of Seattle, making it convenient for guests departing or returning from a cruise. The hotel is also in close proximity to various businesses including Amazon, Nordstrom, Facebook, Google, Oracle, Deloitte and Apple. The hotel offers 814 square feet of meeting space with onsite catering. For more information visit: www.homewoodsuites3.hilton.com or 206-281-9393.

The Homewood Suites by Hilton Phoenix-Biltmore is located at 2001 E. Highland Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona. The hotel is 15 minutes from downtown Phoenix and offers a complimentary shuttle which covers a five-mile radius. For meetings and events, the hotel offers a 450 square-foot meeting room. For more information visit www.homewoodsuites3.hilton.com or 602-508-0937.

The Hampton Inn Norfolk-Naval Base is located at 8501 Hampton Boulevard, Norfolk, Virginia. This hotel serves visitors to the Norfolk Naval Base, as well as those touring the USS Wisconsin, Nauticus Maritime Museum and Chesapeake Bay. Guests enjoy its close proximity to numerous businesses, hospitals, and area medical centers. For more information visit: www.hilton.com or 757-489-1000.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 116 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 17,000 rooms in 27 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private-label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Media Contact: Gayle MacIntyre Global Ink Communications gaylemacintyre@bellsouth.net 404.643.8222



