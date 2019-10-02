Altaaqa Global Energy Services Expands to Eurasia

James Shepherd, CEO, Altaaqa Global Energy Services Steven Murdock, Regional Director-Eurasia, Altaaqa Global Energy Services

Altaaqa Global Energy Services continues its impressive global growth as it inaugurates its Eurasian Headquarters in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

We will continue to invest in full-service offices, up-skilling our workforce, optimising our processes & diversifying our fleet with technologies that will best respond to our customers’ needs” — James Shepherd, CEO, Altaaqa Global Energy Services

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following key project wins, Altaaqa Global Energy Services has decided to invest in Eurasia by opening a new office and a service facility in one of Kazakhstan’s flourishing business districts, the Astana International Financial Center.At the helm of the company’s regional operations is industry veteran Steven Murdock, who boasts of an extensive 35-year experience, largely gained in senior executive positions with global companies operating in the region.Steven first came to the region in 1993 and has worked across Central Asia, Ukraine, Russia & other FSU (Former Soviet Union) territories. In 1993, he played a key role in introducing and delivering new mining equipment to a major gold mine in Tajikistan, and in up-skilling the local employees in the use of this new technology.In the mid 2000s, Steven was the Mining Manager of OXUS Gold’s Jerooy Gold Deposit in Kyrgyzstan and the Development Manager at Euro Gold’s operation in Northern Kazakhstan. Thereafter, he joined Zeppelin International, a German multinational company, as Mining Director for Ukraine, Armenia & Russia. Steven has had close ties to the region for many years and is looking forward to bringing Altaaqa Global power generation solutions into the region.Commenting on this exciting development, Steven said: “Business activities in Eurasia has been thriving in recent years, resulting in an increased demand for reliable and sustainable power. Our objective is to be on the ground, with ready equipment and manpower, when our clients require our services. Having a dedicated regional office will allow us to reach customers here faster and more efficiently.”James Shepherd, CEO, added: “This strategic expansion is in line with our mission of making a difference in the lives of as many clients and communities as we can through our innovative and trusted energy services. As we grow and expand our footprint in key regions across the world, we will continue to heavily invest in setting up full-service offices, up skilling our workforce, optimising our processes and diversifying our fleet with technologies that will best respond to our customers’ needs.”



