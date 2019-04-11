Altaaqa Global Energy Services Wins Power Projects in Sri Lanka

James Shepherd, Chief Executive Officer, Altaaqa Global Energy Services Majid Zahid, Group President, Energy, Zahid Group

Company awarded contracts to supply 18 MW on two sites for six months

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altaaqa Global Energy Services , a leading global provider of integrated energy solutions, has been awarded new contracts to supply 18 MW on two sites for six months by the Ceylon Electricity Board, Sri Lanka’s electricity company.The power plants in Mahiyanganaya and Polonnaruwa, with capacities of 10 MW and 8 MW respectively at 33 KV, are to be delivered within 30 days.“We are honoured by the trust that the Government of Sri Lanka has put in our capabilities to rapidly deliver an effective power solution,” said James Shepherd , CEO of Altaaqa Global. “We are pleased to be an integral part of the country’s initiatives to provide reliable power to its industries and domestic users. We are confident that these power plants will create a positive impact on the quality of power supply in the country and we look forward to further investing in Sri Lanka’s power sector through our solar and hybrid solutions.” Majid Zahid , Group President, Energy at the Zahid Group, a global industry conglomerate and Altaaqa Global's parent company added, “This project provides us an excellent opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to making a difference to our clients, stakeholders and greater society. A continuous and dependable supply of electricity is vital to any rapidly growing country, thus we are thrilled to be playing a key role in the growth and development of Sri Lanka’s economy.”



