R4G Launches $1800 Sunday School Savings Reward in LA and The Bay
Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals with $1,800 savings toward Sunday School Education to inspire enrollment and teach kids positive life values.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Why we reward Sunday School Savings? In Sunday School, kids learn positive values. They discover joy and their inner compass for doing what is right and good for the world. And ultimately, become the best version of themselves."
How to Earn 1800 Savings Reward
Families live in California (Sunday School reward open to any religion).
1. Email Jen(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to see how to participate.
2. Every referral that leads to a successful placement; earns a $1800 Sunday School Savings Reward.
3. The savings reward is paid directly to the school.
Person that participates can forgo reward to help sponsor a family in need (so kid can attend school). Savings reward is paid directly to the school.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Together, we can inspire kids to be purpose driven leaders and use their talent for good."
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good is helping fund cause 'Meditation for Kids,' with a fun mission to teach kids peace of mind and improve their lives. Recruiting for Good will generate proceeds from placements...launching in 2020.. To learn more visit www.RewardingMeditation.com
R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA and Rewarding The Bay to reward people who participate, and help fund Kids Meditation. People make referrals and earn Fun for Good Rewards to...enjoy L.A.'s Best Visit www.RewardingLA.com...to enjoy The Bay (SF) visit www.RewardingTheBay.com
