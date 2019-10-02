R4G Launches $1800 Sunday School Savings Reward in LA and The Bay

Imagine Preparing Kids for a Better Tomorrow Inspired By www.RecruitingforGood.com Inspire Your Kids Today

Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals with $1,800 savings toward Sunday School Education to inspire enrollment and teach kids positive life values.

Together, we can inspire kids to be purpose driven leaders and use their talent for good” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund Kid causes and rewarding referrals with fun all year long; is sponsoring 1800 for Sunday School education.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Why we reward Sunday School Savings ? In Sunday School, kids learn positive values. They discover joy and their inner compass for doing what is right and good for the world. And ultimately, become the best version of themselves."How to Earn 1800 Savings RewardFamilies live in California (Sunday School reward open to any religion).1. Email Jen(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to see how to participate.2. Every referral that leads to a successful placement; earns a $1800 Sunday School Savings Reward.3. The savings reward is paid directly to the school.Person that participates can forgo reward to help sponsor a family in need (so kid can attend school). Savings reward is paid directly to the school.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Together, we can inspire kids to be purpose driven leaders and use their talent for good."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good is helping fund cause 'Meditation for Kids,' with a fun mission to teach kids peace of mind and improve their lives. Recruiting for Good will generate proceeds from placements...launching in 2020.. To learn more visit www.RewardingMeditation.com R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA and Rewarding The Bay to reward people who participate, and help fund Kids Meditation. People make referrals and earn Fun for Good Rewards to...enjoy L.A.'s Best Visit www.RewardingLA.com...to enjoy The Bay (SF) visit www.RewardingTheBay.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.