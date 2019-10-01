World Travel Championship Around-the-World Travel Adventure Dates Set for 2020

World Travel Championship

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2020 edition of the world travel championship is set.

The 16th annual edition of The Global Scavenger Hunt, known among travel cognoscenti as the world travel championship, is set to take place over 23-days between April 17 and May 9, 2020, is now accepting applications for entry. Eager Indiana Jones-types of adventurers and curious travelers wanting to test their travel IQ against other travelers in an extraordinary around-the-world travel adventure competition that crowns The World’s Greatest TravelersTM, can apply at GlobalScavengerHunt.com.

“Competitions, trophies and titles provide inspiration,” says Event Director William Chalmers, “We want the best international travelers to participate. The 2020 event will find out if travel writers and bloggers know the world as well as they claim to; whether social media influencers and travel agents can go beyond their staged selfies and glossy brochures; and whether some of the world’s ‘most traveled people’ and Amazing Race wannabe’s actually have any real-world travel skills. Winning our event is the ultimate test and proof.”

The 2020 event will pit savvy international travelers against each other by taking them on A Blind Date with the World, visiting ten secret destinations without any prior preparation, and then have them unravel a constant blitz of highly authentic, participatory and challenging culturally-oriented scavenges along the way, like: meditating with monks, training elephants, taking flamenco lessons, cooking local dishes with local chefs, searching out Lost Cities, cracking sacred temple mysteries, joining in local celebrations, and learning local languages enough to decipher their scavenger hunt clues. Trusting strangers in strange lands will be their focus as they circle the globe for three weeks. The event has touched foot in 85 countries to date.

The title of The World’s Greatest TravelersTM and free trip around the world to defend their titles in the 2021 event await the travelers worthy enough to win the 16th edition of the world travel championship.

Event participation is open but limited; the $25,000 per team entry fee includes all international airfare, First Class hotels, 40% of meals, and special event travel gear. All travelers are interviewed for suitability and single travelers are welcome to apply. For additional information please visit GlobalScavengerHunt.com, or contact GreatEscape Adventures Inc., at +1.310.281.7809. (CST#2071053-40)

