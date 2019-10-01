Are the Oklahoma Public Schools keeping our children safe?

Alexis Wilson Time to start thinking more about this question! Tulsa Public Schools Oklahoma Public Schools Kids Are Out Focus

According to experts, the allegation of many school staff members in the Oklahoma Public Schools are on the rise. OK Truth News continues to investigates....

62% Increase in Violent Threats Compared to Last Year” — Dr. Amy Klinger

TULSA, OK, US , October 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ( OK Truth News ) - The allegation of many school staff members tied to violence, sexual assault, and racial issues appear to be on the rise in Oklahoma public schools. Dr. Amy Klinger , Director of Programs at Educator’s Safety Network, and Amanda Klinger confirms that from 2017-2018 the threats and violence within schools is on the rise and K – 12 schools. “More than 3659* threats and incidents of violence occurred and K – 12 schools in America. With 3380 being threats, the number has increased 62% from last school year.What is a threat?A threat is described as an expressed intent to do harm. According to the violent threats and incidence in schools analysis, “administrators and law-enforcement have been forced to determine the validity of threats with little to no assessment protocols, if you establish best practices, lack of safety training and outdated procedures.” The increase use of social media in order to be a means of delivery for these threats continues to be critical and understanding the problem set. Additionally the use of gaming platforms is another way that youth within the public schools are being excluded, threatened and harassed on a regular basis. Interestingly the report highlights that as far as acts upon the violence is also on the rise. “There were 279 reported violence occurrences covered within this report and 131 that were acted on. This is 113% increase from 2017 to 2018.What can Oklahoma public schools do in order to further increase safety for our kids?First, a clear plan of action for addressing these types of actions whether verbal or physical need to be put in place and reviewed on a annual basis. Second, a clear line of communication and working relationship between the schools, law-enforcement, and parents must be established. It is important that this is a proactive response and not a reactive response. Third, schools must be trained in addressing these matters from the top all the way down to the lower level of staff within the public school system. This should include training and improved alert systems in order to increase awareness of how to deal with these issues. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has started the implementation of a phone application that would address the alert from the teachers in the event that an emergency takes place. This is a good step in the right direction, however, we need to have more available to protect the children.On September 29, 2019, Alexis Wilson was walked in turn Oklahoma courtroom in order to address allegations associated with threatening to shoot her former high school. This is just one example of many that readers just like you see on a regular basis. We should not underestimate the value of the students who hear threats like this on a regular basis but have a fear of coming forward. Unfortunately school shootings within the United States and around the world have become something that many fear within the United States.

OK Truth News: Are You Watching For The Signs



