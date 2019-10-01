Max Spann to Auction Five New Waterfront Townhomes in Chincoteague, Virginia
Minimum Bid $125,000 | Previously Asking $479,000
Previously asking from $479,000 these homes are now guaranteed to sell at or above the Minimum Bid of $125,000. These beautiful homes feature quality workmanship by Mason Quality Homes. Beautiful tile work, high end woodwork, and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops are just a few of the elements that make this offer so appealing. Large two-car garages come with each unit. Boat docks are available for purchase. One unit is being offered fully furnished.
“Chincoteague Island is a magical place” said Bob Dann, Auctioneer for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “The decks on these townhomes offer the perfect spot to enjoy the passing boats and the abundant wildlife.”
Open Houses are scheduled for this weekend from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. on October 5th and 6th. Come take a look! The auction is scheduled for Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
To take the next step, call 888-299-1438 for the property information package, attend the auction and bid. For more information about this and other Max Spann’s auctions, visit www.maxspann.com, or follow Max Spann on Facebook/MaxSpann and Twitter/MaxSpann.
Max Spann Jr.
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co
908-735-9191
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Luxury Bay Front Townhomes in Chincoteague VA AUCTION
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.