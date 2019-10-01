Max Spann to Auction Five New Waterfront Townhomes in Chincoteague, Virginia

Aerial - Seascape Waterfront Community Kitchen View from Bay

Minimum Bid $125,000 | Previously Asking $479,000

Chincoteague Island is a magical place. The decks on these townhomes offer the perfect spot to enjoy the passing boats and the abundant wildlife.” — Bob Dann, Auctioneer for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.

CHINCOTEAGUE, VIRGINIA, USA, October 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Co. is pleased to announce that five newly built three-bedroom, three bath townhomes are going up for Auction in the Seascape Waterfront Community in Chincoteague, Virginia! These dramatic direct waterfront townhomes have lovely views of the Chincoteague Deep Water Channel.Previously asking from $479,000 these homes are now guaranteed to sell at or above the Minimum Bid of $125,000. These beautiful homes feature quality workmanship by Mason Quality Homes. Beautiful tile work, high end woodwork, and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops are just a few of the elements that make this offer so appealing. Large two-car garages come with each unit. Boat docks are available for purchase. One unit is being offered fully furnished.“Chincoteague Island is a magical place” said Bob Dann, Auctioneer for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “The decks on these townhomes offer the perfect spot to enjoy the passing boats and the abundant wildlife.”Open Houses are scheduled for this weekend from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. on October 5th and 6th. Come take a look! The auction is scheduled for Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.To take the next step, call 888-299-1438 for the property information package, attend the auction and bid. For more information about this and other Max Spann’s auctions, visit www.maxspann.com , or follow Max Spann on Facebook/MaxSpann and Twitter/MaxSpann.

5 Luxury Bay Front Townhomes in Chincoteague VA AUCTION



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.