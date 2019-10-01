Nandbox Exhibits at GITEX Technology Week 2019

Visit Nandbox at GITEX 2019 exhibiting at the booth Ontario Canada Pavilion H2 A48, Hall 2

GITEX is a great opportunity for Nandbox to meet global tech leaders, build synergies, and together promote agile solutions” — Hazem Maguid, Nandbox Founder and CEO

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next to the world's top innovative minds, Nandbox will take part in the 39th edition of the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition ( GITEX 2019 ). From October 6 to 9, the event will take place at the Dubai World Trade Center with the theme "synergizing the mind and technology economy". In this framework, Nandbox will showcase its latest services, including its Native App Builder "GITEX is a great opportunity for Nandbox to meet global tech leaders, build synergies, and together promote agile solutions," says Hazem Maguid the CEO and Founder of Nandbox. "We are so excited about that. Especially, we will present our recently launched service - the Native App Builder - which took us over five years to craft," Hazem declares.Nandbox is a Canadian SaaS platform with a vision of a world where a fast and secure connection is no more a privilege. By harnessing the power of AI, Nandbox aims at meeting the fast-changing market needs and hence contributing to sustainable economies. Its distributed cloud service distinguishes itself with the ultimate security, scalability, and guaranteed uptime of 99.999%.Besides two million users enjoying its Messenger app, Nandbox has helped hundreds of businesses to develop and thrive. With the Native App Builder, it has empowered its partners with ready-hosted, native mobile apps with seamlessly integrated features - that facilitate business communications and boost revenue with less effort.Nandbox looks forward to building new collaborations. Meet them at GITEX 2019, at the booth Ontario Canada Pavilion H2 A48, Hall 2.About Nandbox:Nandbox is a Canadian SaaS company that serves individuals, businesses, and communities with the ultimate software solutions. The Company aims at meeting the fast-changing market needs with approaches that fit with various deployments.Nandbox has crafted a Native App Builder, a "no-coding" DIY app maker that generates genuine native apps for Android and iOS in a short time. Using Nandbox Native App Builder needs neither coding knowledge nor an infrastructure.

Nandbox Native App Builder is a no-coding maker of genuine Native Apps for Android and iOS.



