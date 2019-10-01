AFRL US Air Force to Present on Future Approaches to Disruptive Space

Global MilSatCom Conference 2019

SMi Reports: Lieutenant David Buehler of the US Air Force to present at the 21st annual Global MilSatCom conference in London on the 5th -7th November 2019.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , October 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi are delighted to announce that Lieutenant David Buehler of the US Air Force will be presenting at the 21st annual Global MilSatCom conference in London. He joins an extensive list of presenters including: Avanti Communications, Lockheed Martin, National Centre for Space Studies (CNES), Raytheon, Viasat and many more.Secure your place for the conference by visiting the event website at: www.globalmilsatcom.com/einpr9 Global MilSatCom 2019 will feature presentations on sustaining space superiority, updates regarding the UK’s SKYNET constellation and international SATCOM programme developments. New speaker, Lieutenant David Buehler, will present on Future Approaches to Disruptive Space.Key points of his presentation include:• An introduction to the Catalyst Space Accelerator - how it promotes innovation within industry and promotes technology advancement for the warfighter• Data Fusion and ISR accelerator• Space innovation within Dstl: collaboration & coordination in future space R&D• Staying ahead of our adversaries – how ‘space pitch day’ contributes to go fast approaches to future space• Final concluding thoughts: what innovation means for how we deliver future warfighting capabilityThe conference is expected to welcome around 600 attendees from over 165 leading military organisations. This year’s attendees include, the Brazilian Air Force, Finnish Defence Forces, GovSat, French MOD and Royal Navy. In addition to 3 days of expert presentations, Global MilSatCom 2019 will feature 4 networking receptions and over 7 hours dedicated to networking.The 21st annual Global MilSatCom conference will also feature a preconference focus day on the 4th November 2019. The focus day dedicated to Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology will bring together commercial solution providers, those at the cutting edge of small satellite R&D and government end-users.Visit www.globalmilsatcom.com/einpr9 to download an event brochure and speaker line up.-END-Global MilSatCom 2019Conference: 5 - 7 November, Queen Elizabeth II Centre, London, UKSmall Satellites and Disruptive Technology Focus day: 4 November, St. James’ Court, London, UKFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Alia Malick on amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukSponsors include SES Networks, Airbus, Eutelsat, Avanti, COMSAT, GetSAT, Gov, Sat, Inmarsat, Intelsat General, Kratos, Lockheed Martin, L3Harris, Laser Communications Coalition (LCC), Northrup Grumman, Newtec, Oneweb, Raytheon, SES Government Solutions, Telesat, Thales and Viasat.About SMi Group: Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



