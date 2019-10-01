Granddaughter Of World Renowned Scottish Artist, Gordon Coutts, Launches Inspirational Greeting Card Collection

Creator of the Little Innocents Collection Roxanne Coutts Eilers Little Innocents Collection Birthday and Friendship Cards Little Innocents Collection of Bookmarks

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roxanne Coutts Eilers, granddaughter of world renowned Scottish artist, Gordon Coutts is launching her own line of inspirational greeting cards. Roxanne Coutts Eilers is a native of Palm Springs, California. She comes from a rich heritage of artists, musicians, and writers. Her grandfather Gordon Coutts, was an international painter known for his portraits and landscapes in Australia, California, Morocco and Mexico. Her grandmother, Gertrude Russell Coutts, was also an accomplished artist, musician and opera soloist. Gordon and Gertrude, along with their daughter, Jeane Granada Coutts, settled and built a Moorish style home in Palm Springs, California which is now the famous Korakia Pensione. The New York times refers to the hotel as “One of the sexiest hotels in America”.Roxanne's mother, Jeane Granada Coutts, was a professional artist in her own right, and protégé of Gordon Coutts. Jeane Coutts ensured that the love of the arts was passed onto her children as well. Roxanne embraced and absorbed as much artistic and creative knowledge as she could from her mother over the years. Roxanne also inherited her mother's love of painting portraits and people, and finds this subject matter most challenging and fulfilling. Roxanne was personally trained by her mother and continues to develop her own personal and individual style with each painting. Roxanne is honored to carry on her family's legacy of art and music.As a fine artist, Roxanne enjoys painting traditional subject matter in a combination of impressionistic, painterly, and realistic styles using an oil medium. She seeks to express both beauty and faith on canvas, and at the same time gives the viewer a sense of pleasure and joy through her artwork.Roxanne always dreamed of designing a special kind of card to share with the world. When she was just 11 years old she designed some small greeting cards each hand colored. Later she created little characters on stationery. When she was in her twenties the Little Innocents characters came into existence. Each picture she drew and colored of the Little Innocents characters told a little bit about her own personal life story. she would draw a cute little girl with hair blowing in the wind in a field of grasses and wild flowers. In her imagination that little girl was her, feeling carefree and loving nature, dancing with the butterflies.That same passion will be captured in her new line of whimsical, inspirational greeting cards. The collection is titled “Little Innocents Collection.” The collection will include the following cards Christmas, Friendship, Birthday, Angelic Hymns, Sweet Scriptures and Bookmarks. The inspirational greeting cards are being launched October,1st and will be available in specialty stores and on line at www.littleinnocentscollection.com Roxanne States “My dream of creating unique, warm, whimsical and delightful greeting cards and sharing happiness and joy to people around the world has finally came full circle and my dream has become a reality.”In addition to her oil painting and her whimsical, inspirational greeting card collection, Roxanne is also an inspiring author and motivational speaker. She has published a series of self-help books for those needing hope through a difficult season of life. She is currently working on her third book and often speaks at various workshops and conferences.Roxanne Coutts dreams of having an art exposition in Palm Springs, California the city and home where she was raised. Her Grandfather was a visionary and had a dream to re-live his art-filled Moroccan days. The flamboyant Coutts did not stop with the recapturing of his physical existence in Tangier with Dar Marroc, now the Korakia Pensione, but his social existence as well. Coutts hung his paintings in the library, where he regaled his guests with tales of adventure. Dar Marroc quickly became a gathering place for musicians, visiting artists such as John Lavery, Agnes Pelton, Nicolai Fenshin and Grant Wood and celebrities such as Rudolph Valentino and Errol Flynn. It is rumored that even Winston Churchill has painted in the Artist’s villa Studio.To find out more about Roxanne’s new line of greeting cards go to her page at www.littleinnocentscollection.com



