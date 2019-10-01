Centilytics' enhanced cloud visibility helps organizations to regain control over cloud

Centilytics Intelligent Cloud Management Platform

Growing trend towards cloud adoption has opened the door to tremendous opportunities, but also presented significant challenges in terms of visibility for IT

As more enterprises move their workloads to the cloud, gaining visibility into it is their top priority, but enterprises can't quite achieve it.” — Shruti Agnihotri, Centilytics

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today's growing trend towards cloud adoption – whether a multi-cloud strategy using different cloud providers or using a sole cloud vendor – has opened the door to tremendous, transformational opportunities. It has also added significant complexities and hurdles for IT. For instance, widespread cloud migration has resulted in new application architectures such as micro-services, self-aware, self-healing, self-scaling, and self-optimizing software-defined infrastructure that can support these services. This added complexity for stretching IT professionals to find ways to monitor and secure services across these environments successfully.

Cloud Management Challenges

Cloud Management has been immensely complex for as far as I can remember, recalling my prior responsibilities in my previous organization, I was responsible for the management of the organization's cloud infrastructure. The data extended by the OEMs failed to address my needs while managing the complex infrastructure, the overview of cost, resource etc. were helpful for a broader perspective but lacked powerful insights to make the infratructure completely transparent and manageable. Moreover, saving recommendations were not up to the mark. All these pain points were acknowledged in a survey where 71% of respondents found cloud governance, and its control is a challenge. Most of the IT organizations lack visibility that holds utter importance to manage cloud environments.

That is when we (My co-founders and I) decided to create something robust and powerful platform that can get you a microscopic view into your infrastructure, this intel can help you optimize, manage and secure your cloud.



Public cloud environments raise the most significant hurdles when it comes to detecting when and how security breaches or service failures occur and what steps need to be taken to resolve issues before end-users will get adversely affected. What is needed is visibility without borders-gaining a complete, in-depth view of the entire public cloud environment and all its interdependencies.

Achieving Cloud Visibility with Centilytics

Visibility without borders boils down to seeing across all service layers, including applications, infrastructure, and their respective dependencies. Since every application transaction communicates across the virtual and physical network, wire data and traffic flows are the best source of information to achieve visibility. In short, the IT team needs continuous end-to-end monitoring, and in-depth analysis of the traffic flow over the network to achieve holistic visibility across applications and the entire cloud. The key to cloud visibility is to extract, collect, organize, and analyze relevant data. The resulting data collected in real-time provides businesses with actionable intelligence capable of identifying issues, optimizing infrastructure and application performance, and identifying demand-based threats and vulnerabilities.

Collecting and analyzing data to extract key metrics, and producing a well-informed decision can be a tedious task.

Centilytics' Cloud Visibility follows a two-step approach i.e. cost monitoring, and resource monitoring.

Cost Monitoring identifies your hidden costs associated with data transfer, instance IDs, the marketplace, etc. It analyzes your unique infrastructure precisely and feeds your business with cost distributions for reserved instances, applications, services, and much more.

Our real-time inventory enhances resource visibility into your cloud infrastructure. The inventory acts as a modern-day cloud Configuration Management Database (CMDB) that displays a holistic picture of every resource in your infrastructure.

To keep them future proof, we update them from time to time. Likewise, our recent updates include:

In-depth Cost Analysis: This will allow you to check the cost and usage of all the associated components with services (e.g., cost of load balancer can now be analyzed in an EC2 service).

Customized Filter: The new filters of instance type, volume type, instance family, and much more are introduced.

Comparison View: Understand your dynamic infrastructure with a side-by-side comparison of different insights, resources, workloads, timeframes, and much more.

Newly enhanced user interface with more interactive updates to provide a better user experience.

Understand & analyze your complex costs with interactive graphical BI dashboards.

By harnessing the insights of visibility module, organizations can monitor in real-time and retain control over their public cloud environment and leverage with confidence the strategic value of agility, flexibility, and scalability needed to remain competitive in today's highly connected world. The data-driven approach provides a detailed picture of applications and services and their respective dependencies, providing IT organizations with the visibility they need to ensure success.

About the company:

Centilytics is a fully-automated SaaS solution that helps organizations with the management and control of their infrastructure. It is an intelligent cloud management platform that enables public cloud users to Gain 360-degree visibility, Identify loopholes and, Deploy one-click fixes on their cloud infrastructure.

Running into cloud management problems? Schedule a quick chat with our cloud expert to learn how you can use Centilytics to make your life on the cloud a little bit easier. Book a demo or start a 3-month free trial now.



