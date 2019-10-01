Reliabilityweb.com Announces 2019 Uptime Awards Winners

2019 Uptime Awards Winners Announced The International Maintenance Conference (IMC), December 9-12, 2019

Recognizing accomplishments in reliability and asset management

We admire the Uptime magazine award program as the highest recognition institution for our reliability initiatives and are proud to be one of the winners” — Dragan Trivanovic, Mercer Celgar

FORT MYERS, FL, US, October 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reliabilityweb.com has announced the winners for the 2019 Uptime® Awards . The Uptime Awards recognize accomplishments in reliability and asset management.Here are the winners of the 2019 Uptime Awards:• Best Reliability Engineering for Maintenance – San Jose Water. “We are very excited by this recognition,” said Andy Yang, Manager of Asset Management at San Jose Water. “Winning the Best Reliability Engineering for Maintenance award validates the quality and effectiveness of SJW’s hard work and labor to provide outstanding, reliable service to our customers and communities. This prestigious international Uptime Award demonstrates that San Jose Water is accomplishing its vision to provide exceptional service at world-class levels.”• Best Asset Condition Management – Mercer Celgar Limited Partnership. Dragan Trivanovic, Predictive Maintenance Manager at Mercer Celgar, said: “We admire the Uptime magazine award program as the highest recognition institution for our reliability initiatives and are proud to be one of the winners. Mercer Celgar started using Uptime Elements in 2013, and since then we have been using it as our major reliability framework. We understand that reliability process is a very complex and challenging journey, so achieving awards like ODR in 2013 and Condition Monitoring this year is confirmation that we are on the right path to improve our overall reliability. Our long-term target is to win Best Overall Reliability Program in 2025!”• Best Work Execution Management – Medtronic. “Following all the hard work by our maintenance team, being recognized by Reliabilityweb.com and Uptime is a great compliment,” said Eric Newhard, Maintenance Excellence Leader at Medtronic. “This award means that as a team, we’re focused on the right elements of Asset Management. We’re now on the path from Maintenance to Asset Management. The Uptime Elements Framework has allowed us to focus on the proper ingredients of Asset Management to drive our work execution teams to become best in class.”• Best Leadership for Reliability – Cintas Corporation. “Winning the Leadership for Reliability Uptime Award serves as validation that our reliability journey that began about ten years ago is pointed in the right direction,” said Eric Ayanegui, Director - Operations Engineering at Cintas. “Winning the award also means that the reliability community believes that our reliability leadership efforts both within our company and outside of our company are making leading contributions that can serve as an example for other organizations.”In addition, the following companies were recognized for special achievement:• Special Recognition Award – Innovation Champion – Ken O’Connor with JLL. Ken O’Connor said, “Thank you for recognizing JLL’s innovation in successfully implementing a globally standardized Lifecycle Asset Management program, aligned with the Uptime Elements Reliability Framework, and designed to maximize the value of assets, mitigate risk, and operate buildings at optimal efficiency. This award helps validate the investment JLL is making to ensure a world-class Lifecycle Asset Management program is being utilized to help clients achieve the greatest return on their investments and establishing peace of mind in knowing their occupants are safe and properties are 100% compliant. This award supports JLL’s efforts to create rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces around the globe where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we are building a better tomorrow for our clients, our people, and our communities.”• Special Recognition Award – Best MRO – Ma’aden Aluminum Refinery. Hosny Elsayed, Mine & Refinery Reliability Manager at Ma’aden said, “We are one of the most reliable organizations; we are Uptime Award winners. And winning the Uptime Award is testimony to the Ma’aden Operational Excellence DNA that is present in all our business aspects.”• Special Recognition Award – Chugach Government Solutions, LLC. “Winning the 2019 Uptime Award serves as validation for Chugach’s continuous pursuit of excellence,” said Daniel Fenza, VP, Business Intelligence & Innovation, Chugach Government Solutions, LLC. “Founded as part of the Alaska Native Settlement Claims Act of 1971, Chugach is a small, disadvantaged federal service provider. Since we provide support to our country’s warfighters and other vital agencies, it is vitally important we are dependable in our support of their critical mission requirements. The Uptime Award confirms our asset management approach as being the optimum way to align our goals and objectives with those of our customers. This win-win approach allows us to perform facility, asset, and infrastructure maintenance services in a safe, reliable, and cost-effective manner. We are extremely proud and honored to have been named a winner of the 2019 Uptime Awards!”Participation in the Uptime Awards brings many benefits. Organizations report that the evaluation process helps create opportunities for external assessment and comparison, improves external communication and program detail reporting, and defined the business cases for a sustainable program. It fosters teamwork and builds acknowledgement of all stakeholder contributions, generates internal recognition and program validation, and allows organizations to contribute to an emerging body of knowledge for effective asset management and maintenance reliability best practices. Sharing program details and best practices with the global maintenance reliability community also creates opportunities for external knowledge sharing and benchmarking relationships.Winners have been invited to participate in the Uptime Awards Ceremony, held at the International Maintenance Conference (IMC), December 9-12, 2019, on Marco Island, Florida. Winners have been invited to participate in the Uptime Awards Ceremony, held at the International Maintenance Conference (IMC), December 9-12, 2019, on Marco Island, Florida. Winners will also receive a 45-minute presentation of their program at IMC, as well as an article in Uptime magazine featuring their program.For more information about the Uptime Awards, please visit www.uptimeawards.com



