HHS Issues Supplemental Grant Awards to Title X Recipients
Today, the Office of Population Affairs (OPA) announced $33.6 million in fiscal year 2019 funding awards to 50 current Title X grantees in order to supplement their family planning services. The funds awarded were relinquished by grantees that left the Title X program rather than comply with statutory and regulatory requirements prohibiting federal funding where abortion is a method of family planning. HHS expects that the supplemental awards will enable grantees to come close to—if not exceed—prior Title X patient coverage.
Today's awards prioritize unserved and underserved jurisdictions and low-income individuals. These awards also prioritize filling service gaps left by the grantees that chose to leave the Title X program rather than comply with the law. These new awards are for a six-month duration; however, the recipients can request additional supplemental awards in their non-competing continuation application for funding starting in April 2020.
HHS recognizes the importance of continuing services through experienced providers with a history of successfully serving those with the greatest need for assistance. OPA acted quickly to mitigate the potential interruption in services caused by a minority of recipients that chose to abandon the Title X program between July and September. HHS is committed to ensuring that Americans have access to high-quality, affordable family planning services, contraceptive care, cancer and HIV screenings, health education, and other health and social services.
Grantees Voluntarily Terminated
- AK Planned Parenthood of Great Northwest & Hawaiian Islands
- CT Planned Parenthood of Southern New England
- ID Planned Parenthood of Great Northwest & Hawaiian Islands
- IL Illinois Department of Health
- IL Planned Parenthood of Illinois
- MA Health Imperatives Inc.
- MA Massachusetts Department of Public Health
- MD Maryland Department of Health
- ME Family Planning Association of Maine Inc.
- MN Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota
- NH Planned Parenthood of Northern New England
- NY Public Health Solutions
- NY New York Department of Health
- OH Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio
- OR Oregon Health Authority
- UT Planned Parenthood Association of Utah
- VT Vermont Agency of Human Services
- WA Washington State Department of Health
Grantees Receiving Supplemental Award
- AL Alabama Department of Public Health
- AR Arkansas Department of Health
- AZ Arizona Family Health Partnership
- CO Colorado Department of Public Health
- CT Cornell Scott-Hill Health Corporation
- DC Unity Health Care Inc.
- DE Delaware State Department of Health
- FL Primary Care Medical Services of Poinciana Inc.
- FL Community Health Centers of Pinellas Inc.
- GA Neighborhood Improvement Project Inc.
- GA Family Health Centers of Georgia Inc.
- IA Family Planning Council of Iowa
- ID Idaho Department of Health & Welfare
- IL Aunt Martha's Health and Wellness Inc.
- IN Indiana Family Health Council Inc.
- KS Kansas Department of Health & Environment
- KY Kentucky Cabinet for Health & Family Services
- MA Action for Boston Community Development Inc.
- MD The Community Clinic Inc.
- MS Mississippi State Department of Health
- MN Ramsey County
- MT Montana Department of Public Health
- ND North Dakota Department of Health
- NE Family Planning Council of Nebraska
- NM New Mexico Department of Health
- NV Nevada Primary Care Association
- NV City of Carson City
- NV Washoe County
- NV Southern Nevada Health District
- NY The Floating Hospital Inc.
- OH Ohio Department of Health
- OK Community Health Connection Inc.
- OK Oklahoma Department of Health
- PA AccessMatters
- PA Family Health Council of Central Pennsylvania Inc.
- PA Maternal and Family Health Services Inc.
- PA Adagio Health Inc.
- RI Rhode Island Department of Health
- SC South Carolina State Department of Health
- SD South Dakota Department of Health
- TN Tennessee Department of Health
- TR FSM Department of Health & Social Affairs
- TR Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.
- TR Family Planning Association of Puerto Rico
- TR American Samoa Medical Center Authority
- TX Women's Health and Family Planning Association of Texas
- TX City of El Paso
- WI Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- WV West Virginia Department of HHS
- WY Wyoming Health Council
You may find more information about the Title X program here.
