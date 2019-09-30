HHS Issues Supplemental Grant Awards to Title X Recipients

Today, the Office of Population Affairs (OPA) announced $33.6 million in fiscal year 2019 funding awards to 50 current Title X grantees in order to supplement their family planning services. The funds awarded were relinquished by grantees that left the Title X program rather than comply with statutory and regulatory requirements prohibiting federal funding where abortion is a method of family planning. HHS expects that the supplemental awards will enable grantees to come close to—if not exceed—prior Title X patient coverage.

Today's awards prioritize unserved and underserved jurisdictions and low-income individuals. These awards also prioritize filling service gaps left by the grantees that chose to leave the Title X program rather than comply with the law. These new awards are for a six-month duration; however, the recipients can request additional supplemental awards in their non-competing continuation application for funding starting in April 2020.

HHS recognizes the importance of continuing services through experienced providers with a history of successfully serving those with the greatest need for assistance. OPA acted quickly to mitigate the potential interruption in services caused by a minority of recipients that chose to abandon the Title X program between July and September. HHS is committed to ensuring that Americans have access to high-quality, affordable family planning services, contraceptive care, cancer and HIV screenings, health education, and other health and social services.

Grantees Voluntarily Terminated

AK Planned Parenthood of Great Northwest & Hawaiian Islands

CT Planned Parenthood of Southern New England

ID Planned Parenthood of Great Northwest & Hawaiian Islands

IL Illinois Department of Health

IL Planned Parenthood of Illinois

MA Health Imperatives Inc.

MA Massachusetts Department of Public Health

MD Maryland Department of Health

ME Family Planning Association of Maine Inc.

MN Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota

NH Planned Parenthood of Northern New England

NY Public Health Solutions

NY New York Department of Health

OH Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio

OR Oregon Health Authority

UT Planned Parenthood Association of Utah

VT Vermont Agency of Human Services

WA Washington State Department of Health

Grantees Receiving Supplemental Award

AL Alabama Department of Public Health

AR Arkansas Department of Health

AZ Arizona Family Health Partnership

CO Colorado Department of Public Health

CT Cornell Scott-Hill Health Corporation

DC Unity Health Care Inc.

DE Delaware State Department of Health

FL Primary Care Medical Services of Poinciana Inc.

FL Community Health Centers of Pinellas Inc.

GA Neighborhood Improvement Project Inc.

GA Family Health Centers of Georgia Inc.

IA Family Planning Council of Iowa

ID Idaho Department of Health & Welfare

IL Aunt Martha's Health and Wellness Inc.

IN Indiana Family Health Council Inc.

KS Kansas Department of Health & Environment

KY Kentucky Cabinet for Health & Family Services

MA Action for Boston Community Development Inc.

MD The Community Clinic Inc.

MS Mississippi State Department of Health

MN Ramsey County

MT Montana Department of Public Health

ND North Dakota Department of Health

NE Family Planning Council of Nebraska

NM New Mexico Department of Health

NV Nevada Primary Care Association

NV City of Carson City

NV Washoe County

NV Southern Nevada Health District

NY The Floating Hospital Inc.

OH Ohio Department of Health

OK Community Health Connection Inc.

OK Oklahoma Department of Health

PA AccessMatters

PA Family Health Council of Central Pennsylvania Inc.

PA Maternal and Family Health Services Inc.

PA Adagio Health Inc.

RI Rhode Island Department of Health

SC South Carolina State Department of Health

SD South Dakota Department of Health

TN Tennessee Department of Health

TR FSM Department of Health & Social Affairs

TR Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.

TR Family Planning Association of Puerto Rico

TR American Samoa Medical Center Authority

TX Women's Health and Family Planning Association of Texas

TX City of El Paso

WI Wisconsin Department of Health Services

WV West Virginia Department of HHS

WY Wyoming Health Council

You may find more information about the Title X program here.